Watch now: University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman talks about what makes a leader at the Community Leaders Breakfast

"If you are in chaos — and in college athletics, we often are — generally the order of the day is challenge and so I want to be seen as being calm and in control, and so people can look to me and feel confidence and feel calmness," he said. "Good work never happens under duress or when people are so stressed that they can't function properly. A big role I think for an effective leader is to take the pressure out of those situations."

Building trust among student athletes, coaches and staff is Whitman's No. 1 key to becoming an effective leader.

"You have to be genuine and you have to be true to yourself when you determine who you want to be. For me it really boils down to a single word and a single concept — trust," Whitman said. "I think that leadership rises and falls with trust. If you try and mold yourself into something that someone else wants you to be they are going to see through that and they're going to know that is not who you are and that is immediately going to destroy trust.

"Don't be afraid to make yourself vulnerable. Sometimes in a particular environment you have to admit when you make a mistake and you have to admit when you don't know something. People are very attuned to what is genuine, and they will know if you try to, 'Fake it till you make it,' as the expression goes."