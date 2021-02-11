Illinois State softball shuts out North Florida in season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Senior pitcher Morgan Day struck out 12 in a complete-game performance to spark the Illinois State softball team a 4-0 win over North Florida on Thursday in the Redbirds’ season opener.

Day walked three and allowed just one hit during her 12th career shutout.

Andrea Coursey and Madi Bylak each had two of ISU’s eight hits. Mack Leonard, Emme Olson and Kaili Chval had one RBI apiece.

The Redbirds face Clemson and North Florida again on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0