MOLINE — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie had a strong idea the level of player the Redbirds were getting the second Paige Robinson decided to transfer.

“Yes, without a doubt,” Gillespie said. “Her first workout I knew we had the Newcomer of the Year. I really believed that.”

Not only was Robinson selected as Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday evening at the league’s awards banquet, Robinson also took home the big prize as the Jackie Stiles MVC Player of the Year.

“Well deserved,” said Gillespie, who was named the MVC Coach of the Year after leading the Redbirds to a share of the MVC regular-season championship, a 23-7 overall record and a 17-3 record in conference play. “She has the ability to score on all three levels, and she’s such a gifted passer. She impacts the game in so many ways."

Robinson, a 5-foot-10 guard, finished second in MVC scoring at 18.8 points per game, was fifth in 3-point percentage (40.1) and ninth in free throw percentage (79.3).

The Bethany native is the fourth Redbird to earn MVC Player of the Year honors and the first since 2009. Robinson also is the Redbirds’ fourth Valley Newcomer of the Year in six years under Gillespie.

"You think about the Power Five transfers in our league and it goes to a D2 grad. It's just awesome," Gillespie said. "It's just a great way to end her prolific, storybook career."

Robinson ranks fifth among NCAA active career scorers across all divisions with 2,562 points. She played at Drury for four seasons before coming to ISU — she was named Division II Player of the Year after averaging 21.2 points and 5.8 rebounds and leading Drury to the national championship game as a junior, then averaged 21 points and 4.4 rebounds last year.

Robinson's success at ISU started immediately. She had 27 points and seven rebounds in the season-opening game — a 77-58 win against Division II Indianapolis 77-58.

“I was a little bit nervous coming into it. I’ve been at the same place (Drury) four years,” Robinson said after the game. “This is a completely new atmosphere. Those first couple minutes were a little nerve wracking, but I think I settled in well.”

Two games later, Robinson proved she could provide big performances no matter who the opponent. In ISU's first win against a Big Ten team since 2012, Robinson had 37 points in a 62-57 win against Wisconsin.

“This kid just put on a performance,” Gillespie of Robinson after the game. “That’s probably one of the best performances in Redbird women’s basketball history.”

In the game, Robinson was perfect on seven 3-point shots and 14 of 19 overall.

“Going into the game, I was just confident in the team,” Robinson said. “We had a really good three days preparing for Wisconsin. We came in here with all the confidence. I just ended up being in the right spot at the right time to get the open shots.”

Robinson scored five points in the final 20 seconds of ISU's win against Southern Illinois on Jan. 7, but a sprained wrist hobbled her through parts of January — a time of the season when her teammates picked up the slack to help keep ISU at the top of the MVC.

Robinson had her worst game of the season on Feb. 18 in a loss to Drake, scoring just two points. But she bounced back the next game with 21 points and became one of the top 100 scorers in the history of NCAA women's basketball regardless of division.

“The biggest thing is letting it come to me. That’s when I have my best nights when I don’t force it,” Robinson said. “The last game was kind of tough, but I came in tonight with a lot of confidence. And I knew we were going to win. That always helps.”

Next, Robinson will lead ISU into the Missouri Valley Tournament. The Redbirds won the tournament last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. ISU will open play in the tournament on Friday.

Robinson was part of the all-Valley first team along with Maggie Bair of Drake, Northern Iowa’s Grace Bofelli, Katelyn Young of Murray State and Belmont’s Destinee Wells and Madison Bartley.

Joining Robinson on the all-Newcomer team were Illinois-Chicago's Josie Filer, Belmont's Sydni Harvey and Aniya Thomas and Kennedy Taylor of Missouri State.

ISU’s DeAnna Wilson was a second team choice along with Abby Feit of Evansville, Southern Illinois’ Ashley Jones, Northern Iowa Maya McDermott and Thomas.