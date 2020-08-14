Watch now: Eastern Illinois' game with Illinois State canceled

NORMAL — On the same day Eastern Illinois football's fall conference season was postponed, it lost its fall game with Illinois State.
The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the Sept. 12 Mid America Classic game at Hancock Stadium between EIU and ISU.
The Ohio Valley Conference joined the MVFC in switching its league schedule to the spring Friday. But, again like the MVFC, the OVC left open the possibility for its members to play nonconference games.
Nevertheless, athletic directors Larry Lyons of ISU and Tom Michael of Eastern Illinois came to the conclusion a one-game fall schedule did not make sense.
The Redbirds and Panthers will not play for the first time since 2001, when the game was canceled because of the 9-11 tragedy.
“If we could have had a reasonable three-game schedule, there would likely be some interest,” Lyons said. “But that all fell apart over the last week.”
Spack agreed, saying the prospect of training to play one fall game, eight more in the spring and then playing an entire 2021 fall schedule would be "way too much. I don't think we had much of a stomach for that. We're about playing for championships here."
ISU will not play a football game over an entire calendar year for the first time since 1918.
Defending FCS national champion North Dakota State and Southern Illinois also announced Friday they would play no fall games.
Spack is hopeful the NCAA will approve a fall practice session to take the place of missed spring practices. If allowed, teams could begin workouts, which were suspended earlier this week, in September.
“The football oversight committee hasn’t ruled on that yet. We don’t have a lot of guidelines, but we’ve got some,” Spack said. “We’re trying to get our players locked in and better for the spring season.”
