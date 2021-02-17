Watch now: Illinois State football season opener postponed

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team has waited 14 months to play, and after Wednesday's announcement the Redbirds are going to have to wait another week.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed Saturday's ISU season opener at Missouri State "due to adverse weather conditions, playing field readiness and to ensure a safe environment for student-athletes from both institutions."
The game has been rescheduled for April 17 at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo.
Illinois State coach Brock Spack on preparing for Saturday's season opener at Missouri State. pic.twitter.com/HVUhv84WC8— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 16, 2021
According to Missouri Valley associate commissioner Mike Kern, the Plaster Stadium Sport Turf playing surface has had ice on it for a week and now has 5-8 inches of snow on top of that.
It was determined, Kern said, that while the snow could be removed, the ice could not without damaging the artificial surface. The Missouri State grounds crew determined the field would not be playable until Monday at the earliest.
Meanwhile, ISU coach Brock Spack is "frustrated" by the decision.
"I don't understand it. We offered to play here. They said 'no, we don't want to lose a home game,'" Spack said. "We have done everything right. Our grounds people have done a fabulous job. We can play on our field. We haven't missed a practice. We practiced today (Wednesday)."
Kern commented that moving the game to ISU "would create an imbalance of home/away sequencing in an already imbalanced schedule."
ISU now opens its season on Feb. 27 in a noon home game against South Dakota.
It also will be the season opener for South Dakota. The Coyotes had their game scheduled for Friday inside the DakotaDome against Western Illinois postponed last week for COVID-19 related issues.
