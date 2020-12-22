Watch now: Grant Wolfe ends Illinois Wesleyan basketball career

“It breaks my heart not to get to coach him. He was a lot of fun to compete with and a lot of fun to coach,” said Titans coach Ron Rose. “The time at home gave him plenty of time to think about it and talk to his parents about it. He made the decision for his long-term health. I completely respect his decision and support him."

In his final game on Dec. 19, 2019, Wolfe scored a career-high 28 points with three steals and four assists in a loss to Washington University.

“It’s a shame,” Rose said. “A year ago he was just coming into his own and really understanding the level he was capable of reaching. He was as good of a point guard as there was at our level.”

Wolfe regrets not being able to finish his career with classmates Doug Wallen, Charlie Bair and Colin Cheaney.

“I obviously loved playing with everyone on the team, especially the three other seniors,” he said. “Everybody on the team has been so understanding and very supportive.”

Wolfe will return to IWU for the spring semester to finish his degree in finance.

“I will still be around the team a lot but in a different role, I guess,” he said. “I will definitely still try to help the team out as much as I can.”