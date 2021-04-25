Crowd gathers to welcome home Lake Land College's national champs

"I don't know I've ever had a team play as hard as we did last night," Johnson said.

The coach was one several people at Sunday's event who mentioned how the team had to overcome the disappointment of the coronavirus pandemic halting a promising season last year.

"From day one, everybody said we're getting back," Johnson said.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock was among those in the crowd and also mentioned how the pandemic halted play and then put more restrictions on all the college's sports teams when competitions resumed.

The women's basketball team not only performed well on the court but also worked hard to follow all coronavirus precautions, he said.

"Their desire to play really outweighed the challenges they faced," Bullock said. "No doubt, this was their year."

The college indicated a more formal ceremony recognizing the team's championship will talk place later this week, but arrangements for that weren't complete Sunday.

