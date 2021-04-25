Crowd gathers to welcome home Lake Land College's national champs

MATTOON — A crowd of about 100 people gathered at Lake Land College's campus Sunday evening to welcome home the school's first-ever women's national basketball champions.
After an escort onto campus by local police and fire vehicles, the team's members were greeted by a boisterous crowd of well-wishers when they exited their team bus.
The crowd made up of members of Lake Land's other sports teams, college officials and others cheered loudly to greet the newly crowned champs.
The welcoming was in honor of the team's 53-49 victory over Johnson County Saturday night, giving the Lakers the NJCAA Division 2 championship. The game took place in Hickory, North Carolina.
Team coach Dave Johnson hoisted the championship trophy for the crowd to see as he left the bus. He then turned the audience to praise a group he said had "been exceptional all year," producing a record of 55-5 over the last two seasons played.
"I don't know I've ever had a team play as hard as we did last night," Johnson said.
The coach was one several people at Sunday's event who mentioned how the team had to overcome the disappointment of the coronavirus pandemic halting a promising season last year.
"From day one, everybody said we're getting back," Johnson said.
Lake Land President Josh Bullock was among those in the crowd and also mentioned how the pandemic halted play and then put more restrictions on all the college's sports teams when competitions resumed.
The women's basketball team not only performed well on the court but also worked hard to follow all coronavirus precautions, he said.
"Their desire to play really outweighed the challenges they faced," Bullock said. "No doubt, this was their year."
The college indicated a more formal ceremony recognizing the team's championship will talk place later this week, but arrangements for that weren't complete Sunday.
Photos of Lake Land College