MATTOON — Lake Land College and Laker Athletics have announced that Cumberland High School graduate Lainey Jackson will serve as the Laker head volleyball coach.

"We are excited to welcome Lainey Jackson as our new head coach to run the Laker volleyball program," said Director of Athletics Bill Jackson in a press release. "We are excited to see her passion and work ethic develop this volleyball program in the community and throughout the State of Illinois."

Jackson comes to Mattoon and Lake Land after serving as assistant coach for the Teutopolis High School Wooden Shoes. Her coaching background also includes helping with Club 217 Volleyball for four years. Prior to this, Jackson played at Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.

After graduating from Cumberland High School, Jackson attended Lincoln Land Community College and played for coach Jim Dietz there as a setter. During Jackson's sophomore year with the Loggers, she was named an NJCAA DII 2nd Team All-American.

Lake Land volleyball went 18-18 last season, including 9-7 in conference play. The Lakers lost 10 of their last 13 matches. The team featured First Team All-Region player Madison Watret, a sophomore, and second-teamers Gabyrela Castro De Jesus and Brianna Hewing — both freshmen.