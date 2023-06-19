MATTOON — Lake Land College and Laker Athletics have announced that Cumberland High School graduate Lainey Jackson will serve as the Laker head volleyball coach.
"We are excited to welcome Lainey Jackson as our new head coach to run the Laker volleyball program," said Director of Athletics Bill Jackson
in a press release. "We are excited to see her passion and work ethic develop this volleyball program in the community and throughout the State of Illinois."
Jackson comes to Mattoon and Lake Land after serving as assistant coach for the Teutopolis High School Wooden Shoes. Her coaching background also includes helping with Club 217 Volleyball for four years. Prior to this, Jackson played at Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.
After graduating from Cumberland High School, Jackson attended
Lincoln Land Community College and played for coach Jim Dietz there as a setter. During Jackson's sophomore year with the Loggers, she was named an NJCAA DII 2nd Team All-American.
Lake Land volleyball went 18-18 last season, including 9-7 in conference play. The Lakers lost 10 of their last 13 matches. The team featured First Team All-Region player Madison Watret, a sophomore, and second-teamers Gabyrela Castro De Jesus and Brianna Hewing — both freshmen.
Photos: Benet Academy 4, Charleston 3 at State Softball Finals
The Charleston team poses with their fourth place trophy after the 3A IHSA State Softball Finals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston coach Blain Mayhall hugs Grace Edwards after handing out medals for placing fourth in the 3A IHSA State Softball Finals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Benet Academy team reacts to receiving their third place trophy after a game against Charleston during the 3A IHSA State Softball Finals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Nora Gebhardt comforts Charleston senior Maci Mayhall after a loss to Benet Academy in the third-place game of the 3A IHSA State Softball Finals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday. Nora and the 8u Charleston Chill travel softball team attended the game to cheer on the high schoolers they’ve bonded with. “That’s my last ever game. I’m done,” said Mayhall.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston’s Addison Shrader delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of the IHSA Class 3A State Softball third-place game against Benet Academy at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday. Benet Academy won, 4-3. Charleston still ended with its best finish ever. See Page A7 for more on Saturdays game, come back Tuesday for more on the Trojans, and go to
jg-tc.com/sports for more photos and videos.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Benet Academy’s Bridget Chapman rounds third base past Charleston’s Avery Beals after overtime ended with a run in the eighth inning of the 3A IHSA State Softball Finals game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday. Benet Academy won, 4-3.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston coach Blain Mayhall hugs Brie Tomlinson after handing out medals for placing fourth in the 3A IHSA State Softball Finals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston plays against Benet Academy in the third-place game of the 3A IHSA State Softball Finals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday. Benet Academy won, 4-3.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston players hug following Saturday's game against Lisle Benet in the third-place game of the Class 3A state softball tournament at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on Saturday. Benet Academy won, 4-3.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
