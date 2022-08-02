 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL

Former Lake Land pitcher Cole Paplham signs with San Diego Padres organization

2_Cole_Paplham.jpg

Cole Paplham winds up for the University of New Orleans last season. Paplham, a Denmark, Wisconsin, graduate, pitched for Lake Land in 2019.

 UNIVERSITY OF NEW ORLEANS PHOTO

MATTOON — Former Lake Land pitcher Cole Paplham signed a free agent, minor league contract with the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Paplham pitched for Lake Land as a freshman in 2019, appearing in 13 games and striking out 45 — including an 11-strikeout performance against Southwestern Illinois. He threw 9 2/3 innings in an injury-plagued 2022 for the University of New Orleans, but showed a fastball that crept into the triple digits and was regularly between 97 and 99 mph.

"(Cole is) a guy who has a high ceiling and a ton of potential to develop and hopefully be an asset to a big league team shortly down the road," New Orleans coach Blake Dean said.

_Cole_Paplham_jpg_For_Website.png

Paplham
