Lake Land College announces athletics postseason awards

MATTOON — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recognized many Lake Land College student athletes and teams during the 2020-21 season for both athletic and academic accomplishments.

The Lake Land's softball, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball teams each earned 2021 NJCAA academic team awards. To be recognized as an NJCAA academic team, all team members must have a collective GPA of 3.00 or more.

Several individual athletes earned the 2021 NJCAA All-Academic First Team title, in which athletes took at least 24 credit hours and maintained a 4.00 GPA. These individuals include men’s basketball team member Isaiah May (Belleville), softball team members Rachel Kaufman (Seymour, IN) and McKenzee Davee (Mattoon) and volleyball team member Kelsi Geltz (Newton). From the baseball team, Bryan Belo (Algonquin), Keegan Garis (Crystal Lake), Caleb Hurst (Charleston) and Jacob Spitz (Mattoon) earned the title. Women’s basketball team members Olivia Niemerg (Teutopolis), Harley Barry (Shiloh), Kamaria Gant (Bloomington) and Elizabeth Buescher (Charleston) earned this honor as well.

Athletes earning the 2021 NJCAA All-Academic Second Team title, signifying the athlete took at least 24 credit hours and maintained a 3.80-3.99 GPA, included women’s basketball team members Karrington Krabel (Paris) and Shania Schoonover (Pana), softball team member Kyrsten Darrough (Flora) and volleyball team member Lara Caldeira (Brazil, South America). Baseball members Wes Harrell (Charleston), Isiah Hart (Lake Zurich), Ryan Janssen (Nokomis) and Paul Thoele (Dieterich) also earned the title.

Athletes earning the 2021 NJCAA All-Academic Third Team title, indicating the athlete earned at least 24 credit hours and maintained a GPA of 3.60-3.79, included women’s basketball team members Abigayle Weis (Effingham) and Josie Orris (Sullivan), softball team members Klara Cejkova-Klaci (Prague, Czech Republic), Harley Mason (Casey) and Carson Cole (Windsor) and volleyball team members Malorie Craig (Clay City) and Abby Kallis (Charleston). Baseball players who earned the title include Michael Aragon (Barrington), Marc Babicz (Chicago), Keagan Brady (Charleston), Oliver Dunn (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia), Dylan Guy (Effingham), Brock Minor (Paris), Andrew Morlen (Fishers, IN), Jackson Nichols (Mattoon), Caleb Slater (Vandalia) and Jacob Walker (Lafayette, IN).

From the volleyball team Caroline DeSouza (Brazil, South America) earned NJCAA DI All-Region 24 and both DeSouza and Morgan Parsons (Shelbyville) earned Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.

The women’s basketball team was the NCJAA DII National Championship winner after being seeded No. 2 at the national tournament. The team also finished second in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.

Of the women’s basketball team, Gant earned NJCAA DII All-American, NJCAA DII All-Region 24, NJCAA DII National Tournament All-Tournament Team and Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference. Weis earned NJCAA DII All-Region 24 and Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference. Tresior Newson (Normal West) earned NJCAA DII National Tournament All-Tournament Team and Barry was named NJCAA DII National Tournament MVP.

Women’s basketball coach Dave Johnson was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Co-Coach of the year, NJCAA DII District A Coach of the Year and NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

For the Men’s Basketball team, Everett Stubblefield (Chicago) earned NJCAA DI All-Region 24 and Great Rivers Athletic Conference All-Conference.

The Softball team was the Great Rivers Athletic Conference champion as well as the Region 24 runner-up. Kaufman earned NJCAA DI All American, NJCAA DI All-Region 24 Tournament Team, NJCAA DI All-Region 24 and was named Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Kaitlyn Scheitler (Carol Stream) earned Great Rivers Athletic Conference Team, NJCAA DI All-Region 24 and NJCAA DI One All-Region 24 Tournament Team. Tyanna Graber (Loogootee, IN) earned Great Rivers Athletic Conference Team, NJCAA DI All-Region 24 and NJCAA DI All-Region 24 Tournament Team.

Marama Makea (Wellington, New Zealand) and Cejkova-Klaci both earned Great Rivers Athletic Conference Team and NJCAA DI All-Region 24. Cole, Darrough and Claire Maulding (Casey) all earned NJCAA DI All-Region 24 as well and Liz Titus (Neoga) earned NJCAA DI All-Region 24 Tournament Team.

Softball Coach Nic Nelson was named Great Rivers Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

