Lake Land College celebrates women's basketball NJCAA Division II national championship

"Our freshman year, we all got super close because there was no COVID yet and we could do road trips with the team. This year coming back, everyone had the same mindset and we knew what we needed to get done. We were a family."

Following the championship victory, sophomore Josie Orris wrote Johnson a letter explaining how important her time with the team had been. After a successful high school basketball career at Sullivan, Orris wasn't sure she wanted to continue with basketball at Lake Land.

"I came as a walk-on to the team originally and I was really hesitant to join the team. College basketball is a different caliber and I was struggling to transition a bit," she said. "I went in one day to tell (Coach Johnson) that I was going to not play and before I could, he had offered me a scholarship instead. I told him in the letter that I came in that day with the intentions of quitting and thanking him for beating me to it."

That twist of fate has helped Orris, who will be transferring to the University of Illinois next year, tremendously in nearly every aspect of her life.