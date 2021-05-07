Lake Land College celebrates women's basketball NJCAA Division II national championship

MATTOON — In April 2020, Mikayla Sirjord decided that she was going to transfer and play basketball for Lake Land College for her sophomore year and she went on Instagram to share the news.
"The day I signed my national letter of intent, I posted 'Be right back, I'm going to go see what it feels like to be a national champion,'" Sirjord said.
The post faded from Sirjord's memory until two weeks ago when she was at lunch with her Lakers teammates before the NJCAA Division II national championship game. She got a notification that is was the one year anniversary of her post and she shared it with the team.
"I told them at lunch and Coach said he remembered that. I thought that was pretty crazy that it was about to come true," Sirjord said. "People were worried that we were going to jinx it but I was like, no we are fine, we are good."
No jinx could slow down the Lakers, who defeated Johnson County Community College 53-49 to win the national championship, the first title in Lincoln Land school history. The team was honored in front of family and friends on Friday in a celebration ceremony that unveiled the team's championship banner in the Lake Land Field House.
Lake Land women's basketball coach Dave Johnson spoke at Friday's ceremony and ran through his roster, highlighting what each player meant to him in the remarkable 24-2 season. Johnson was also named the NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year on Friday.
"I'm obviously very proud of that accomplishment but I think it is more of a statement of how well the team did and how great the young ladies were this season," he said. "I can't ask for a better group to coach and they were a very easy group to coach because they were highly motivated and they were a very talented group."
Several players will continue their college basketball careers at other schools and Johnson was struck by how gifted his sophomore class was.
"Because we had players with the ability to step up, we didn't have to rely on one person every game," he said. "We had so many different people that led us in scoring and a lot of times it was a person who didn't start the game, it was a person who came off the bench. I think that ability of being so deep was pivotal for us."
Sophomore Harley Barry was named the championship tournament MVP and she scored 14 points, along with Kamaria Gant, to lead the Lakers in the title game.
"Honestly, it has all been surreal. I couldn't have done it without Coach Johnson and I couldn't have done it without my family and my teammates," she said. "My sole purpose was to win the game and then move on. I never thought about that I needed to do so well in this game, it was about what my team needed.
"Our freshman year, we all got super close because there was no COVID yet and we could do road trips with the team. This year coming back, everyone had the same mindset and we knew what we needed to get done. We were a family."
Following the championship victory, sophomore Josie Orris wrote Johnson a letter explaining how important her time with the team had been. After a successful high school basketball career at Sullivan, Orris wasn't sure she wanted to continue with basketball at Lake Land.
"I came as a walk-on to the team originally and I was really hesitant to join the team. College basketball is a different caliber and I was struggling to transition a bit," she said. "I went in one day to tell (Coach Johnson) that I was going to not play and before I could, he had offered me a scholarship instead. I told him in the letter that I came in that day with the intentions of quitting and thanking him for beating me to it."
That twist of fate has helped Orris, who will be transferring to the University of Illinois next year, tremendously in nearly every aspect of her life.
"If I had to go back to one moment in my life that changed my whole life that was it," she said. "The opportunities I've gotten here at Lake Land, I've met my best friends on the team. I had the experience of a lifetime and so many job opportunities from knowing people on the team. That moment is so important and I can't believe that it almost went a different way. I could not have asked for a better way to end my career."
PHOTOS: The Lake Land Lakers Women's Basketball Team won the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship
