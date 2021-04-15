Lake Land College women’s basketball team seeded No. 2 in NJCAA DII National Tournament

“It’s more of a challenge having to practice with masks and have weekly testing,” Newson said. “It’s harder, but pushing through it makes us appreciate it more because we fought for it.”

The No. 2 seed is the highest in the program’s history, surpassing the No. 4 seed the Lady Lakers earned at last year’s cancelled tournament.

Sophomore player Harley Barry said she was excited that the team received the No. 2 seed and she is looking forward to participating in the tournament.

“Coming back with all of the sophomores that we had that were freshmen from last year, it was such a good motivation for us because we had everything taken away so suddenly last year,” Barry said. “I feel like it pushed us to do what we did this season and be where we are now.”

Assistant Coach J. R. Hodges said the strong leadership from the sophomores who were unable to compete in the cancelled tournament has pushed the team to work even harder to earn their ranking this year.

“The No. 2 seed is a massive improvement and we’re just happy to be there,” Hodges said. “The girls have worked really hard this year, and we’re so proud of them.”