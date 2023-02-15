CARTERVILLE — It was raining 3-pointers at John A. Logan College on Wednesday as the Volunteers defeated visiting Lake Land College of Mattoon, 108-71.

The win was Logan's 20th straight as the Vols move to 22-2 on the season and 12-0 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. Lake Land falls to 14-14 overall, 5-9 in the league.

After shooting a respectable 37% from beyond the arc in the first half (7-of-19), the Vols raised the roof in the second half, knocking down 11-of-19 attempts to finish an astounding 18-of-37 (48%) for the game.

James Dent, who did not start the game, led Logan with 27 points. He finished 7-of-10 from the field, including 5-of-6 on 3-pointers. It was by far his highest offensive output of the season.

"I've been in the gym all week working on my shot - both before and after practice. I guess tonight it paid off," Dent said. "It felt good to see those shots go in. I have a lot of confidence with both my teammates and coaches telling me to shoot when I am open. That means a lot to me."

Dent had company.

Teon Nesbitt, another role player off the bench, buried 5-of-8 trifectas. Elijah Jones drained all three of his attempts. Isaiah Stafford gunned in 2-of-4 opportunities. Curt Lewis, KJ Debrick and Sean Smith added one apiece.

"I don't think we've made that many 3-pointers in a game this year before tonight," said Vols head coach Tyler Smithpeters. "That just goes to show what you can do when you move the ball well. And tonight, we moved it well and shot it well."

Smithpeters said he knows he's being repetitive, but pointed out it's difficult for teams to guard the Vols when so many players are capable of erupting on the offensive end.

"Twenty in a row... I'm just happy for the guys. They go about these games in a business-like way. One game at a time. It's been fun to watch for sure."

In addition to Dent's 27, Logan received double-digit point production from Nesbitt (15 - all threes), Jones (15), and Debrick (11).

In the first half, Logan gradually pulled away from the Lakers.

The Vols jumped out to a 10-2 lead thanks to a bucket down low in the paint from Debrick followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Isaiah Stafford. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard from Bolingbrook completed the run with a steal and lay-in basket.

After a Lakers time out, the visitors got more competitive. Post players Yassen Hussein and Amar Kuljuhovic scored on some close-range shots to close the gap to five at 24-19, but Lake Land would get no closer.

Dent knocked down a triple for a 27-19 advantage. Dent followed with two free throws. Jones then got in on the act for Logan, firing in consecutive treys to up the lead to 14 at 35-21.