Sunday evening welcome planned for Lake Land College women's basketball team

The Lake Land College women's basketball team won the NJCAA Division 2 national championship, defeating the Johnson County Cavaliers 53-49 in the Saturday evening game.
PHOTO COURTESY OF LAKE LAND COLLEGE
MATTOON — A welcome home event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lake Land College to greet the returning
national champion women's basketball team.
The event will take place outside
the college's Field House, an announcement from the college said. It said the public is welcome and should use entrance 2 off U.S. Route 45 and gather in parking lot A outside the Field House.
The announcement also said the team's arrival time is an estimate and delays are possible. Updates will be posted on the college's social media sites.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear red and black, the school's colors, the announcement said.
St. John's Lutheran School Eagles archery coach Larry Miller discusses the team.
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Darby Pipe Shop
1984: Larry Kniepkamp weighs custom-blended tobacco for a customer of the Darby Pipe Shop. He custom builds briar pipes for his customers.
file photo
Depot
1980: Mattoon railroad depot.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery
1987: This city backs its patriotic reputation with plenty of granite and bronze. For its size, 20,000 population, Mattoon has an unusually large number of monuments dedicated to those who died or served in wars. There are about 20 such memorials in or near Mattoon.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery mausoleums
1988: the last major repairs on the mausoleum in Dodge Grove Cemetery wre done in 1938. Since then, time and vandals had taken their toll.
file photo
Dodge Grove Cemetery tombstone
1973: A small white marker tells all that is known for sure about the occupant of this grave in an isolated corner. This year the small Confederate flag that usually stands next to the American flag was missing. The reason for its disappearance is not known.
file photo
Friendship Garden
1987: Do Homann displays one of the garden's fixtures. For 25 years Friendship Garden has been a haven for a variety of birds, trees, flowers and plants. The garden founded by Helen Douglas Hart, takes up a quarter-city-block south of downtown.
file photo
General Electric
1984: Tami Shull, as facilitator, keeps the discussion on track in the quality circle at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Mattoon.
file photo
General Electric
1987: General Electric's Mattoon Lamp Plant.
file photo
Housing Trailers
1945: This is just one of the trailer camps that have been shoe-horned into any sort of vacant space Mattoon can find.
file photo
Hulman Warehouse fire
1981: The former Hulman & Co. warehouse near downtown Mattoon was destroyed.
file photo
