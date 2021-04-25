Sunday evening welcome planned for Lake Land College women's basketball team

MATTOON — A welcome home event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lake Land College to greet the returning national champion women's basketball team.

The event will take place outside the college's Field House, an announcement from the college said. It said the public is welcome and should use entrance 2 off U.S. Route 45 and gather in parking lot A outside the Field House.

The team won the NJCAA Division 2 national championship, defeating the Johnson County Cavaliers 53-49 in the Saturday evening game.

The announcement also said the team's arrival time is an estimate and delays are possible. Updates will be posted on the college's social media sites.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear red and black, the school's colors, the announcement said.

