Long career as Eastern Illinois Athletic Director landed R.C. Johnson in Hall of Fame

Johnson, an Elvis Presley groupie from the day he was born he says, has been retired for several years now with wife Melba. Through stops at different universities, Johnson says one of the constants for him in reminiscing about his long career was the relationships with people.

“I was very fortunate to have a long career. I ended my career after 17 years at Memphis, leaving when I was 70. I started as an AD at EIU when I was 38. No one is an AD for that long. I always had good Presidents and fellow administrators. I always felt we were able to get the community involved. Looking back, I would not change a thing.”

R.C. Johnson didn’t start out along the path of being an athletic director. Instead like many other people from his era, the former long-time athletic administrator started on the coaching side of things before making the transition.

This year Johnson was rewarded for that long athletic administrative career as he was selected as one of five members of the Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Johnson, who had made that Hall of Fame call many times in his 33-year career as an athletic director, was happy to see it call come full circle for him.

“It was pretty exciting to get that call because that is where I got my start,” said Johnson from his home in Florida. “That is where I got my first head job as Athletic Director. To get the call from the school where you started is always a treat.”

A distinguished administrator with athletic director stops at Eastern Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Temple and Memphis, Johnson's story began as an athlete and coach. Growing up the son of a football coach at Ottawa High School, Johnson was hurt during his freshman season playing football at the University of Iowa and served as a player-coach to keep his scholarship.

Fast-forward a few years and with Johnson coaching in Minnesota he got his first opportunity for a taste of administration at Northern Iowa.

“Stan Sheriff offered me the chance to come to Northern Iowa and be an assistant athletic director, assistant football coach and do some teaching," he said. "He offered me $5,500 and my first thought was ‘What am I going to do with all that money.’ He said he wanted me to help with Title IX. He was the AD and head football coach and put me in charge of everything else.”

Being on the ground floor of Title IX was an important step for Johnson. He learned early on how to navigate some administrative hurdles. As Johnson quickly learned, while Title IX was the right thing to do, nobody exactly knew what to do or how to fund it.

“We knew it passed so I hired an SWA (Senior Woman Administrator), but we had no office for her," Johnson said. "The two of us took a tour and tried to figure out where we were going to have people practice, locker rooms, etc. We tried to be fair, but honestly, we weren’t. It took a long time to get them on some stable footing. Today it is probably taken for granted; back then it was so new.”

The next new challenge for Johnson came in 1980 when he interviewed for the athletic director position at Eastern Illinois. Northern Iowa and EIU had played each other often, so he was somewhat familiar with the school. Shortly after accepting the position, EIU made the decision to transition to the NCAA Division I level, something Johnson says wasn’t exactly on his radar during the job interview.

“The move to Division I was not mentioned during the interview — it was one of those things they let you know after you get there," Johnson said. "Dan Marvin was the President of EIU at the time and he was very aggressive with athletics. He felt we needed to make the move or we would be left behind.

"EIU had been successful at the NCAA Division II level so a lot of people didn’t know what to expect, but we felt it would help with our alumni, with media exposure and donors.”

With EIU slowly maneuvering its way into the NCAA Division I ranks, Johnson met with his counterparts from Northern Iowa and Western Illinois among others in a hotel room at O’Hare Airport and sketched out the foundations of what became the Association of Mid-Continent Universities (now The Summit League). The league was founded in June of 1982 with charter members Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, UIC, Cleveland State, Valparaiso, Green Bay and Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State).

Eastern Illinois had early success as an NCAA Division I member with the program making several postseason appearances in sports like football and men’s soccer. At first glance, the move to the Division I level paid off in Johnson’ mind.

“For the general fan, all they care about is the scoreboard," he said. "What we didn’t know at the time that Division I was going to split out like it has. Money is always an issue, but it wasn’t as much at the forefront as maybe it is today.

"We thought attendance and ticket sales might have been the major differences between a lot of Division I programs. We had to get the Panther Club going and raise money for a lot of projects like the Brighten O’Brien Campaign (which put lights at the field and added a press box level).”

In addition to raising money to keep the Panthers competitive financially, Johnson also had to make sure they hired the right coaches for their programs to stay competitive. Notable names Johnson brought to Charleston were Rick Samuels, Al Molde and Bob Spoo. Each had a certain characteristic that made them the right fit for EIU.

“We wanted someone with class, dignity and style," Johnson said. "With Rick Samuels he was really a class person and Rick was a big family man. We sold him on the Charleston community.

"Bob was a total gentleman. One of the first things he told me was I’m a die-hard Cubs fan. He sold us on his Chicago ties and that he could recruit there. There is no sure first way of hiring a coach, you roll the dice and hope.”

Perhaps Johnson’s most high-profile hire when he was in the final stop of his administrative career as the athletic director at Memphis. Johnson had an opening for his head basketball coaching position with the Tigers and was looking to rekindle the interest in a program that been the talk of the town in the past. His out of the box coaching hire — John Calipari, who at the time was working in the NBA.

“I met John when he was the head coach at UMass and I was the AD at Temple," Johnson said. "I got to know him at conference meetings and thought I wouldn’t mind having him on the staff. Memphis had had such an incredible background in basketball that we needed to get someone that was going to be able to handle a heavy media presence in town. At the time there was no NBA team, so Memphis basketball was the show in town.

"I called him and he was ready to leave the pros. We agreed to a contract on a paper napkin at dinner in a hotel in Dallas.”

