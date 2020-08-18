Former Arthur-Lovington girls basketball player Elise Wildman to be inducted into the Millikin Hall of Fame

Wildman said she spent a lot of time in the weight room to get stronger when she entered as a freshman.

“I love studying film also,” said Wildman. “So, I would get the coaches laptop and be prepared for every game. I wasn’t the strongest, fastest or tallest, but I prepared for it and worked hard."

Wildman is a certified IHSA official and has done high school girls’ basketball for four years, junior high basketball, and summer league for eight years and will be in her third year as a volleyball official.

“It helps a lot that I played basketball,” said Wildman of being an official. “I understand the game and kind of understand the flow of it. When I was a player and not happy with a call I would have liked for them to explain why they called it and that way I would not do it again. As an official I explain why I called what I did so that other players would not feel the way I felt.”

Wildman said she officiates almost anywhere in Southern Illinois.

“I learned time management by playing basketball,” said Wildman. “Not only in school, but I continue to use it today. It (being in sports) is a great teacher for how to become an adult.”