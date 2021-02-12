Watch now: Despite NCAA Division III cancelations, Millikin wrestling's postseason dreams are still alive

The NWCA championships will take place March 12-13 in Iowa, with a final location to be announced. Typically, a NCAA regional qualifier is held before the championships, but the NWCA will use a ranking system and expanded the number of wrestlers in each weight class instead.

"Usually there is a regional qualifier but with so much going on, we're not going to risk that," Birt said. "We are just going to try to take the best 32 guys at each weight that can make it if their schools will let them. We are going to expand the field from 18 to 32-man brackets with no qualifiers. Coaches will put forward wrestlers and we will rank them and the top 32 will make it in an RPI system."

Bradan Birt, Ryan Birt's son, is undefeated this season (6-0) and is going for his fourth consecutive CCIW championship at 165 pounds. He lost his shot at a national title last season and is happy to get an opportunity this year.

