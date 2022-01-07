Murray State to become 11th member of MVC for 2022-23 school year

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference is growing again — and it might not be done yet.

The Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the MVC on Friday morning to join the league during a special meeting on the school's campus in Murray, Ky.

The Racers will become the 11th MVC member on July 1 in time for the 2022-23 school year. Murray State, which sponsors 15 sports, has been part of the Ohio Valley Conference since 1948.

Various national reports say the MVC is considering adding a 12th team for the 2022-23 school year, with Illinois-Chicago emerging as the leading candidate.

Another OVC school, Belmont, in September agreed to join the MVC for the 2022-23 school year. That gave the league 11 members until Loyola decided in November to leave the MVC after eight years and join the Atlantic-10 Conference after this school year ends.

Current schools in the MVC are Illinois State, Bradley, Southern Illinois, Loyola, Indiana State, Evansville, Valparaiso, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri State.

“Excited for Murray State, and excited for the Missouri Valley Conference,” said MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson. “Everyone is aware of the tremendous success Murray has had, especially in the sport of basketball. The Racers will be a fantastic addition to our Conference.”

Murray State and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which is separate from the MVC, began talks about the Racers joining that league after receiving the MVC invitation.

Eastern Illinois is a member of the OVC. League commissioner Beth DeBauche released a statement regarding Murray State's departure, stressing that the future remained bright, pointing out the addition of the University of Little Rock, which will join in July, as well as a partnership with the Southland Conference

"As all of us have seen this past year, the landscape of Intercollegiate athletics continues to change, and the Ohio Valley Conference has not stood still," she said. "In the last two months, the OVC has added a member, has created a new partnership, and has continued its focus on membership growth.

"(The partnership with the Southland will provide) a broader platform for the schools in both conferences to enhance their competitive schedule and the development of their student-athletes."

DeBauche said more schools could still be added to the OVC.

"We are talking to institutions that share our philosophy and want to prosper in today’s intercollegiate athletic environment by being part of the OVC," she said.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

