NCAA Board of Governors meets, but no decision announced on fall sports

The NCAA Board of Governors met Tuesday with “NCAA fall sports championships” as item 4c on its agenda.
The Board of Governors was expected to decide whether the NCAA would sponsor championship tournaments in fall sports, cancel fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic or offer other options.
NCAA president Mark Emmert issued a statement Tuesday evening, indicating an announcement would be made Wednesday.
“The Board of Governors and I today continued our discussion about the NCAA’s ability to proceed with our 22 fall championships in light of the COVID-19 trend lines,” Emmert said.
“In order to ensure the health and well-being of college athletes, we have to consider all the implications when determining our next steps, and we plan to provide an update to our membership and the public tomorrow.”
That means the wait for Illinois State's football team and other fall sports drags on.
While several FCS conferences have canceled their seasons, including the influential Colonial Athletic Conference, leagues such as the Missouri Valley, Big Sky, Big South, Ohio Valley, Pioneer, Southern and Southland conferences have expressed a desire to go forward with a season.
And, national power James Madison and Elon of the Colonial have announced intentions to assemble a nonconference schedule for the coming season.
The NCAA has control over whether the FCS playoffs are held or not, but the organization cannot prohibit schools from playing a regular season slate.
ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons said Tuesday evening the Missouri Valley had not been informed of any NCAA decision. Eastern Illinois University is a member of the Ohio Valley.
“I know it was on the agenda. We’re all kind of waiting to see what the response is out of that group,” Lyons said. “The Valley is waiting for the Board of Governors to provide direction, and the Valley presidents will react accordingly.”
And while the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only schedule canceled ISU’s season-opening game at Illinois, Valley programs Missouri State, Southern Illinois and North Dakota have games with Big 12 opponents that remain on at this point.
Lyons declined to speculate whether the Valley would go forward with a football season if the NCAA canceled the FCS playoffs.
