Eastern Illinois' Rohan Srivastava had to make a tough decision on tennis when COVID-19 hit

Decisions are often times hard to make. Throw in a global pandemic and first semester of college life; they can be daunting.
Rewind seven months to mid-March and that was exactly the case for Eastern Illinois tennis player Rohan Srivastava.
Srivastava joined the Panthers men’s program at the winter break and began his collegiate career. But Srivastava, a native of India, had a major decision to make as COVID-19 made its way through the United States.
“There were only two decisions and I had to make them really quick,” said Srivastava. “I could stay here in the U.S. or I go back home where I could possibly train much better."
Srivastava chose to stay in the U.S.
I knew that if I left, coming back to the U.S. would have been very difficult," he said. "Sometimes it was boring being here during that time, but I’m thankful I didn’t go back. I think it was the right choice.”
The decision of going back home or remaining in the U.S. was one many international college students had to wrestle with as colleges and universities around the nation closed in-person learning in March.
On an EIU men’s roster dotted with 12 international players, only Srivastava and teammate Max Pilipovic-Kljajic (from Australia) decided to remain in the U.S. at the time. He would be joined later in the summer by his brother Karan to ride out the pandemic in Charleston.
However, during the pandemic and ensuing financial crisis across many NCAA Division I programs, Karan’s men’s tennis program at Appalachian State was cut. As part of that decision by his former school, Karan transferred and is now a member of the Panthers roster with Rohan.
“COVID did tip it over the edge in terms of him transferring, but I think the bigger reason was that when he came to visit me for awhile he talked to coach (head coach Chris Tolson) and he really liked him," Rohan said. "There was a lot of synergy as he met my teammates. We all fit in like pieces in a puzzle, so he thought it was a good decision to transfer here.”
While both entered college to play tennis for the first time during the 2019-20 academic year, Rohan and Karan are not twins. In fact, they both took a little different path to begin their careers after being homeschooled and playing tennis in Indonesia, where his family currently resides.
“He was working towards going professional and trying to make it into the Junior Australian Open. So he went a year later," Rohan said. "I technically went half-a-year early.”
Both are listed as redshirt freshmen on the roster based on the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes that had the season cut short due to COVID-19. Karan played a full year at Appalachian State, winning eight matches in the fall season and appearing in one match in the shortened spring.
Rohan was a mid-year enrollee at Eastern Illinois, appearing in five matches in doubles play with a 3-2 record while starting to crack the singles line-up with two appearances at the number five position. Playing tennis for the first time at the collegiate level is something that caught him a little off guard.
“There was so much energy in the matches and I really miss that," Rohan said. "When you’re training, there is energy, too, but it’s not the same. When you’re in matches, you fight and dive for every ball and your teammates are with you. I’m looking forward to getting back on the court.”
He said that when the Panthers do get a chance to return to the court for competitions this spring, he is excited to be on the same team with his older brother — someone he looks at as a tennis inspiration.
“Honestly, I have two big inspirations," Rohan said. "One is David Ferrer for just how hard he works. He is just an absolute animal. The second is my brother (Karan). I always saw him playing and now I can play with him. His worth ethic and dedication to the sport, his hunger to just win is amazing.”
What may also be amazing for the Panthers is siblings playing together. It's been a success formula professionally — the Williams sisters (Serena and Venus) and the Bryan brothers (Bob and Mike) — and even previously at EIU, with twins Grant and Trent Reiman playing from 2015-18.
Though he would not admit that he and Karan have already lobbied the coaching staff to be one of the Panthers three doubles groups this spring, he does know what they bring to the court.
“When it comes to singles I definitely think he is the better player," Rohan said. "In doubles he is a much better playmaker, he decides what to do and directs me what to do. We make a really good doubles pair, so I definitely think we should be one of the three doubles groups. We have really good synergy with each other.”
As the weather slowly turns colder, tennis will move from the outdoor setting of the Rex Darling Courts to the Panthers' indoor Lantz Fieldhouse. Tennis is a year round sport and just like adjustments made in matches, players like Srivastava have to make adjustments to the surface they play on.
“The courts outside are much slower compared to the fieldhouse inside," he said. "I much prefer the slower courts because it helps me stay in the game, and apply pressure on my opponent. Different surfaces do change your game a lot and you have to take that into consideration when you’re thinking about how to play.”
