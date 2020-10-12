Eastern Illinois' Rohan Srivastava had to make a tough decision on tennis when COVID-19 hit

Rohan was a mid-year enrollee at Eastern Illinois, appearing in five matches in doubles play with a 3-2 record while starting to crack the singles line-up with two appearances at the number five position. Playing tennis for the first time at the collegiate level is something that caught him a little off guard.

“There was so much energy in the matches and I really miss that," Rohan said. "When you’re training, there is energy, too, but it’s not the same. When you’re in matches, you fight and dive for every ball and your teammates are with you. I’m looking forward to getting back on the court.”

He said that when the Panthers do get a chance to return to the court for competitions this spring, he is excited to be on the same team with his older brother — someone he looks at as a tennis inspiration.

“Honestly, I have two big inspirations," Rohan said. "One is David Ferrer for just how hard he works. He is just an absolute animal. The second is my brother (Karan). I always saw him playing and now I can play with him. His worth ethic and dedication to the sport, his hunger to just win is amazing.”