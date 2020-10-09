Eastern Illinois track & field's Zakiya Johnson has learned to adjust to challenges

"Going into the indoor season, I was really giving myself the opportunity to get acclimated to college and college training," she said. "I was really looking forward to the outdoor season, which unfortunately got canceled. I did do better than I expected, but also knew I had a lot more in the tank to give."

A little better than expected might be selling herself short. Johnson posted the ninth-fastest 400 meter time in school history (57.64), but like rest of her teammates, didn't get a shot to continue the chance to improve during the outdoor season as COVID-19 forced the cancelation of collegiate sports.

"It was really sad because that's my favorite part of the season and the summer club season," Johnson said. "It opened my eyes to what training did all the way up to the outdoor season, so I made sure that while we were at home I pushed myself extra hard so that I could make up for the meets and training that I missed."

With the training and hard work for track in hand, she then looked towards creating other opportunities out of the challenge of being back home during a pandemic. Johnson found an internship with the Trend Influx Agency in Chicago for the summer time which provided her some inspiration.