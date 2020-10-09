Eastern Illinois track & field's Zakiya Johnson has learned to adjust to challenges

Zakiya Johnson has made a habit of facing life's challenges head-on.
Those challenges have come not only on the track for the Eastern Illinois sophomore, but also in her personal life — Johnson has adapted every step of the way to make the most of her opportunities.
Johnson came to EIU following a successful prep career running at Chicago's Kenwood Academy, where she placed fourth in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A State Championships in both the 200 meter dash, and 4x200 meter relay.
One of the first adjustments Johnson had to make was competing at the college level.
"It was definitely nerve-racking. Seeing as I came from high school straight to college, and had no idea what to expect whatsoever," said Johnson. "It jolted my nerves but I was excited to have the opportunity."
During the indoor season, the Eastern Illinois coaching staff led by head coach Brenton Emanuel noticed that Johnson had potential to be an even better 400 meter runner than 200 runner, where she had success in high school. The change did pay off for Johnson, who scored points in the event for EIU at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships.
"Going into the indoor season, I was really giving myself the opportunity to get acclimated to college and college training," she said. "I was really looking forward to the outdoor season, which unfortunately got canceled. I did do better than I expected, but also knew I had a lot more in the tank to give."
A little better than expected might be selling herself short. Johnson posted the ninth-fastest 400 meter time in school history (57.64), but like rest of her teammates, didn't get a shot to continue the chance to improve during the outdoor season as COVID-19 forced the cancelation of collegiate sports.
"It was really sad because that's my favorite part of the season and the summer club season," Johnson said. "It opened my eyes to what training did all the way up to the outdoor season, so I made sure that while we were at home I pushed myself extra hard so that I could make up for the meets and training that I missed."
With the training and hard work for track in hand, she then looked towards creating other opportunities out of the challenge of being back home during a pandemic. Johnson found an internship with the Trend Influx Agency in Chicago for the summer time which provided her some inspiration.
"Over the summer, I had an internship with a marketing agency that was owned by two African American women (Attallah Wilson and Julia Lewis)," Johnson said. "We went on to create Black Women in Marketing — the Instagram and Twitter page — just so that we could show these women within the marketing field and shine a spotlight on them; to show what we really do and who we really are."
The Black Women in Marketing pages were created by Johnson and five other interns during the summer internship, but that opportunity provided some ideas that she is now trying to bring back to the Charleston campus.
"I am planning on starting an RSO on campus so that we can give black women in the School of Business a place where we can shine, collaborate and create resources," she said. "It will help so that we can then go out into the corporate world where we are not as represented."
Being from Chicago, and back in the city during the summer, brought to light some of the social justice issues that continue to plague the nation. Since returning to campus, Johnson has joined the EIU Athletics Social Justice Working Group, where she is hoping she can make an impact.
"Seeing as though there is a lot of turmoil going on in the world and our society today, I felt a calling to join our EIU Athletics Social Justice Working Group," Johnson said. "Being from the city, I'm also getting used to small town life, and different ideologies that may not be as popular as in the city. Things like politics.
"For me, it's just making sure that I'm understanding where people are coming from, while also having my city background to diversify my points of view."
Johnson's most recent point of view on the track will once again come with a new event, as the Panthers coaching staff has the sophomore runner working on becoming a 400 meter hurdler — yet another challenge for her to address and conquer.
"Yes, I have never hurdled in my life. Technically this is my second year hurdling," Johnson said. "I heard rumors about a 100 meter hurdler, but I'm not exactly sure what's happening with that. I'm excited to make my debut."
A member of the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, Johnson wants to strive to finish her academic career with as close to a 4.0 grade point average as possible, with plans of attending graduate school on the horizon.
On the track she is working towards moving up the EIU career Top 10 lists in several categories, with particular focus on the 400 meter run and 400 meter hurdles.
With the start date for the 2020-21 indoor and outdoor track seasons still in the planning stage, Johnson's focus for now is to be prepared for whatever comes her way.
"Right now, it's just keep grinding until somebody says otherwise. Trying to keep an open mind and keep my teammates on their toes, so we can all be in the best shape we can when we do have a season."
