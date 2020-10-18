Column: The Chicago Bears are in 1st place despite almost no help from the offense. Matt Nagy still is trying to figure out the ‘why’ part, and this will be a flawed team until he does.

“We want to improve,” Foles said. "We want to get better. We want to have rhythm. But ultimately in the NFL, it’s about winning games. It doesn’t matter how you do it, it just matters that you get it done. If you put up 50 points and you lose a game, those 50 points don’t mean anything.

“So right now we’re winning games, we’re playing together as a team. We can improve. That is exciting. If we were winning these games and playing perfect and they were this tight and we’re playing perfect, what do you do? Where do you improve? I mean, then we’re sitting here and I guess when we play those teams, it’s just not going to happen.

“Right now we have a lot of areas to improve offensively, but we are figuring out ways to score and get points and move the ball and do those things. We can fix what we’re doing. It doesn’t happen overnight. Offenses don’t get fixed overnight and sometimes they don’t get fixed throughout the course of years. You see that in the NFL. There have been teams that have been bad offensively for a very long time.

“We’re not one of those teams. We’re a team that is young offensively, we’re growing, we’re getting to know each other, we’re figuring out who we are and we’re doing it at the right time and as a team we’re winning these games.”