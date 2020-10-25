Column: The Chicago Bears are the latest team labeled as ‘winning ugly.’ But should we care how a team wins as long as it wins?

“I just want to make sure I’m at the right press conference here,” Swinney said afterward. “We did win the game, I think. Am I in the right spot? You don’t usually score 47 points if you don’t have the right energy. ... We won the game by almost four touchdowns. I’m not getting any questions about, ‘Proud of you guys for winning the game.’ It’s a lot of negative questions. You’re not going to get any negative stuff from me.”

Swinney wants it both ways, of course. Unlike baseball and the NFL, style points are relevant in college football, in which an ugly win can affect a team’s ranking, which in turn can influence whether it is invited to the four-team playoff. And with an absurd 10-year, $93 million contract, Swinney needs to keep making those playoffs to make that deal worth it to the university paying his salary.

But Dabo’s gotta Dabo, so perhaps the media should open the next postgame news conference by asking Swinney how proud he is of his boys.

It would be the right thing to do.

A few hours after Swinney’s rant, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled off an unlikely win in Game 4 of the World Series on a game-ending play we’ve all seen in Little League games, complete with a kicked ball by Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor and a dropped relay throw by catcher Will Smith.