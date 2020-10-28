COVID-19 has impacted the Chicago Cubs’ finances — but they still face key decisions on Anthony Rizzo, Jon Lester and other free agents

The World Series has ended, but the Chicago Cubs have been planning for the 2021 season since their elimination from the National League playoffs earlier this month.

Their plans will be impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic that already resulted in about 100 layoffs in the baseball and business operations departments.

The team already has prepared for limited crowds at Wrigley Field even if Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifts some restrictions on public gatherings in time for the season, which will impact projected revenues.

Here’s a look at the most urgent decisions they must make as free agency starts.

1. Anthony Rizzo’s option

The Cubs are expected to pick up the $16.5 million option on first baseman Anthony Rizzo for 2021 within the next five days.

If they don’t, Rizzo would receive a $2 million buyout and become a free agent — something that would reflect their financial stress.

The Cubs already have earmarked $75.51 million for five players for 2021. That does not include Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber — whom each can become free agents after 2021 — Rizzo and Willson Contreras.