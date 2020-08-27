Cubs cutting staff in their scouting and development departments after the season, sources say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the Chicago Cubs scouting and player development departments.

Two sources confirmed Wednesday that the Cubs told several staffers their contracts would not be renewed after they expire Oct. 31. At least six professional scouts were affected, with staff losses easily exceeding two dozen, according to another source.

Cubs President Theo Epstein told reporters Friday in a conference call of looming job cuts ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

“We’re having to potentially cut in other areas that also hit very close to home and are painful, so how we weigh all those things is not easy and not something that I can give a blanket answer to,” Epstein told reporters.

“And it’s not something that I can share, and it will involve conversations right up to the point of when we have to decide on a transaction, probably right up to the deadline itself.”

Last month the Chicago White Sox informed five members of their scouting department that their contacts would not be renewed, and the Milwaukee Brewers made cuts in their scouting department last week.

