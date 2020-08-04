Cubs President Theo Epstein praises David Ross for addressing ‘some things that have been lingering for years’

“We’ll deal with the baseball consequences as they come,” he said. “But everyone is in this together, keeping everyone safe.”

About one-fourth of Epstein’s interview involved his lofty praise of manager David Ross and how he has changed the environment that Joe Maddon established five years ago.

“He has stepped in and helped address some things that have been lingering for years,” Epstein said of Ross, a former Cubs catcher who served the previous three seasons as a special assistant. “And for him to do that in the first two weeks (of the season) is really impressive.”

Specifically, Epstein has been pleased with Ross’s fearlessness in when to call out or praise a player, address a situation before it arises and allow his coaches to coach.

Ross was hired to help maximize the talents of a team that has steadily regressed since winning the 2016 World Series.

“I’ve never given up faith in our guys,” said Epstein, who has stuck with most of a homegrown core. “I think we had more talent than the results would indicate the last couple years.”

Epstein likes the spirit the players have shown, particularly in the dugout during games.