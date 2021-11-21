Eastern Illinois football finishes season 1-10 after second loss to Murray State

CHARLESTON — Murray State scored on its opening drive of the second half to break a 13-13 tie for what proved to be the only scoring of the second half during a Racers 20-13 win over Eastern Illinois. The game was EIU’s Senior Day played at O’Brien Field.

EIU finished the season at 1-10 overall, 1-5 in the OVC. Murray State improved to 6-5 overall, including two wins against EIU, and 3-3 in the OVC.

Cortezz Jones had what proved to be the game winning score on a 26-yard touchdown with 11:15 remaining in the third quarter.

EIU turned the ball over twice in the red zone including a fumble inside its own five-yard line in the third quarter that would have potentially tied the game.

The Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Harrison Bey-Buie’s 8-yard run in the first quarter.

Both kickers got involved in the first half action with Murray State’s Aaron Baum hitting from 43 and 58 yards in the first quarter. EIU’s Stone Galloway hit from 28 and 30 yards in the second quarter.

Murray State’s Damonta Witherspoon scored the Racers first half touchdown with 1:47 left in the first half on a 15-yard run. Witherspoon rushed for 135 yards in the game for the Racers

Chris Katrenick made the start for EIU going 24-of-42 for 216 yards. Isaiah Hill was his top target posting his third straight double figure reception and 100-yard receiving game. Hill had 13 catches for 110 yards going over the 1,000 yard mark for his EIU career in the game.

Jason Johnson had 12 tackles with 2 tackles for loss and his fourth fumble recovery of the season. Johnson finished the year with 112 tackles. Colin Bohanek had ten tackles for EIU with a sack.

Lawaun Powell led Murray State with nine tackles.

