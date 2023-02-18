CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University indoor track athletes from Coles County placed first in two events Friday evening at the Friday Night Special meet at home.
Eastern Illinois University Athletics reported that Makenna McBride, a freshman elementary education major from Charleston, was able to capture the final first-place finish of the night for the Panthers in the women's 200 meter with a time of 25.93. Ramsey Hunt, a junior teacher education major from Oakland, placed first in the men's long jump after leaping to a distance of 7.08m (23'02.75"). Hunt and McBride were among nine first-place Panther finishers during the meet.
Eastern Illinois University athlete Ramsey Hunt of Oakland, shown in this file photo, placed first in the men's long jump after leaping to a distance of 7.08m (23'02.75") at EIU's Friday Night Special indoor track meet in the Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY EIU ATHLETICS
In addition, Zac Stout, a freshman biological sciences major from Charleston, earned himself a third-place finish in the pole vault event after posting a height of 4.10m (13'09.25").
The Panthers finished off their 2023 regular season with the Friday Night Special meet in Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse. The Panthers are scheduled next to compete in the OVC Indoor Championships on Wednesday and Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.
