BATON ROUGE, La. — Eastern Illinois University softball player Macey McElravy of Charleston hit a solo home run in the Panthers' win on Sunday against Grambling State University.

Eastern Illinois University Athletics reported that McElravy, a senior sports management major, hit her home run in the seventh inning as the Panthers closed weekend play at the Mardi Gras Classic and shutout Grambling State 3-0 to win the event with a 5-0 record.

Panther pitchers Tieghan Morio and Alexa Rehmeier combined for the three-hit shutout. Morio (1-0) went four innings, scattering three hits. Rehmeier closed out the final three innings with no hits and six strikeouts to pick up the save as EIU moved to 5-5 on the year.

Kendall Grover hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, and Briana Gonzalez doubled and came around to score in the sixth.