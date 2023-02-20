BATON ROUGE, La. —
Eastern Illinois University softball player Macey McElravy of Charleston hit a solo home run in the Panthers' win on Sunday against Grambling State University. Eastern Illinois University Athletics reported that McElravy, a senior sports management major, hit her home run in the seventh inning as the Panthers closed weekend play at the Mardi Gras Classic and shutout Grambling State 3-0 to win the event with a 5-0 record.
Panther pitchers Tieghan Morio and Alexa Rehmeier combined for the three-hit shutout. Morio (1-0) went four innings, scattering three hits. Rehmeier closed out the final three innings with no hits and six strikeouts to pick up the save as EIU moved to 5-5 on the year.
Kendall Grover hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, and Briana Gonzalez doubled and came around to score in the sixth.
Photos: State Wrestling finals
Mattoon's Aiden Blackburn wrestles Antioch's Caleb Nobling on Saturday at 145 pounds during the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
Mattoon's Aiden Blackburn wrestles Antioch's Caleb Nobling.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
Mattoon's Ben Capitosti wrestles Bloomington's Dylan Watts on Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
Bloomington's coaches cheer on Dylan Watts against Matton's Ben Capitosti on Saturday during the Class 2A 138-pound tournament at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Caden Correll wrestles Plainfield North's Maddox Garbis on Saturday during 3A 106 Pounds during IHSA Boys State Finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community's Caden Correll wrestles Plainfield North's Maddox Garbis on Saturday in the Class 3A 106-pound weight division.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Shelbyville's Calvin Miller wrestles Newman's Brady Grennan on Saturday at 126 pounds.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
LSA's Clinton VerHeecke after winning against Coal City's Brody Widlowski on Saturday during 1A 113 Pounds during IHSA Boys State Finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
LSA's Clinton VerHeecke wrestles Coal City's Brody Widlowski on Saturday during 1A 113 Pounds during IHSA Boys State Finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
LSA's Clinton VerHeecke wrestles Coal City's Brody Widlowski on Saturday during 1A 113 Pounds during IHSA Boys State Finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington's Dylan Watts wins against Matton's Ben Capitosti on Saturday during 2A 138 Pounds during IHSA Boys State Finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Evan Willock wrestles Oak Forest's Caden Muselman on Saturday in the Class 2A 132-pound weight class at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
LSA's Garrett VerHeecke wrestles Tremont's Payton Murphy on Saturday during 1A 120 Pounds during IHSA Boys State Finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Le Roy's Jacob Bischoff wrestles Macomb's Ethan Ladd on Saturday during the Class 1A 220-pound match during the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
LeRoy's Jacob Bischoff wrestles Macomb's Ethan Ladd. Bischoff finished sixth at state at 220 pounds.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mattoon's Leo Meyer wrestles Glenwood's Alex Hamrick on Saturday in the Class 2A 220-pound weight division during the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
Cumberland Noah Carl wrestles Fairfield's Payton Allen on Saturday during 1A 285 Pounds during IHSA Boys State Finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Shelbyville's Will Fox wrestles Marian Central Catholic's Max Astacio at 160 pounds.
CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC
