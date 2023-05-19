CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University Track & Field will send athletes Ramsey Hunt of Oakland and Akiya Kollore of St. Louis to next week's NCAA Track & Field West Regional, hosted by Sacramento State University.

EIU Athletics reported that Hunt will be making his second straight NCAA Regional appearance, while Kollore will be making her third straight.

Competition will take place Wednesday, May 24 through Saturday, May 27, with the men competing on Wednesday and Friday and the women competing on Thursday and Saturday.

Hunt, a junior teacher education, major enters as EIU's top-ranked competitor.

At the OVC Championships in Edwardsville, Hunt came in second place in the long jump with a mark of 26'1.5" (7.96m). This furthered his own school record that he set earlier this season. His mark ranks second in the OVC, sixth in the NCAA West Region, and 12th in the nation.

Hunt also ranks fifth in the OVC in the men's javelin throw with a mark of 167'3" (50.97m) and eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 48'3.5" (14.72m). Both of these rankings were also set at the OVC Championships.

Hunt will participate in the men's long jump at 8 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday in Sacramento. Hunt earned a 29th place finish in the long jump at last year's NCAA West Regional.

Kollore, a junior psychology major, has posted five first place finishes this season, four of which have come in the women's 100-meter hurdles.

In the Fighting Illini Challenge in Champaign on April 8, Kollore lowered her own school record in the women's 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.43. Her time leads the Ohio Valley Conference, ranks 36th in the NCAA West Region, and 78th in the nation.

Kollore will run in the women's 100-meter hurdles at 8 p.m. Central Time on Thursday in Sacramento. She placed 29th in the same race in last year's NCAA West Regional.

BASKETBALL

Griffin added to roster

Guard Isaiah Griffin has been announced as the fifth player in the Panthers' recruiting class for the upcoming season.

Griffin who is from Orange, New Jersey, played last season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas where he helped lead the team to the title game of the National Prep Championship.

"Isaiah is a gritty point guard that has the ability to impact a game with both his passing and scoring," said Simmons. "Last season he helped lead his prep school to a championship game appearance after a standout career at the high school level. He is an explosive athlete that is always driving towards the basket to put pressure on the defense. We are excited to have him as a part of our EIU basketball family."

Griffin (6-0, 160 pounds) played his high school basketball at the Patrick School. As a senior, he led the school to 15 wins averaging in double figures during the season (16.8 ppg). At Sunrise Christian Academy, he averaged in double figures (12.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.3 apg) for the season but increased those averages with 17.3 points, 7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.7 steals during the National Prep Championships.

Griffin is the fifth player to join the Panthers roster for next season joining Corey Sawyer Jr., Nakyel Shelton, Kooper Jacobi and Kyndall Davis.