Eastern Illinois athletics hires three assistant coaches: Rachel Huggins, Marqus McGlothan and Forrest Arnold

CHARLESTON — Mount Zion graduate Rachel Huggins has been hired as an assistant coach for the Eastern Illinois softball program.

Huggins joined the EIU staff following a decorated career as both a player and assistant coach at Bradley.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Coach Huggins to our program. Not only is she a very talented and proven hitting coach, she is extremely passionate, a student of the game, an exceptional teacher, and most importantly an incredible person," EIU head coach Tara Archibald said. "Having grown up in central Illinois, she has many ties to the area and has a clear vision of what it will take to continue the exciting growth of EIU Softball and help us compete for OVC Championships."

Huggins worked six years as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Bradley. During that time Huggins helped the Braves program develop nationally ranked hitting numbers at the plate. During the 2019 season Bradley ranked eighth in the nation in home runs, 13th in slugging percentage, 22nd in scoring and 49th in batting average.

Those numbers were consistent during her tenure on the Bradley staff. The team hit over .300 during the 2020 season and ranked 51st in the NCAA in triples in 2022. Huggins helped coach 10 players who earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. In addition, Huggins worked with the Bradley infielders on defense, and the team was second in the Missouri Valley Conference in fielding percentage in 2022.

One of Huggins' biggest supporters and influences was respected hitting coach and former Bradley assistant coach Chris Malveaux. Malveaux is now an assistant coach at Tennessee.

"Rachel is a classic example of what a good hearted, blue-collar worker is supposed to be. She started as a walk-on college softball player and became an everyday starter by working and being a sponge in her environment. That has continued into her coaching career as she grows into one of the best hitting coaches across the country," Malveaux said. "There is no doubt that she will contribute to the continued growth of Eastern Illinois Softball."

Huggins also helped with the academic success of the Bradley program — the team earned NFCA Team Academic Honors during each of her seasons on staff. This past season had 10 players earn NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete honors, which ranked as the second-most in Bradley program history behind 11 during the 2018-19 season.

Huggins was a two-time Herald & Review All-Macon County First Team player, smacking nine home runs with 51 RBIs and a .500 batting average as a senior. Huggins played four seasons at Bradley, earning her bachelor's degree in 2016. As a senior, she earned second team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, hitting a school record 12 home runs with 39 RBI. Huggins would later coach four players who tied or passes her single season home run total.

EIU women hire assistant

Eastern Illinois women's basketball head coach Matt Bollant announced the addition of Marqus McGlothan as an assistant coach. McGlothan comes to EIU with a diverse coaching background including helping to develop the games of current EIU players Lariah Washington and Julia Bengtson.

McGlothan was a co-founder of DTA (Development Through Athletics) Academy, which is a Minnesota Basketball Training Academy with locations in St. Cloud and St. Paul. He founded the DTA Academy in 2014 and over the past eight years has worked with some of the best athletes across the Midwest.

"Marqus is a very talented coach who will have a great impact on our program," said Bollant. "Lariah (Washington) and Julia (Bengtson) trained with him in the summer and he helped transform their games. We are so excited to welcome him to the Panther family."

A graduate of St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in 2015, McGlothan first worked at the Athlos Leadership Academy. He had one season of experience at the collegiate level working on the staff at St. Cloud State during the 2019-20 season.

McGlothan has worked as a successful coach at the AAU level as the head coach at North Tartan Nike EYBL in Minnesota. He was named the AAU Coach of the Year in 2019 by PrepHoops.com.

Baseball hires Arnold

Eastern Illinois baseball head coach Jason Anderson announced the hiring of Forrest Arnold as the Panthers new pitching coach. Arnold comes to EIU after spending the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Middle Tennessee.

Arnold assisted with pitchers and baseball operations for the Blue Raiders program, which won 29 games last season including posting a 17-13 record in Conference USA.

"We are very excited to welcome Forrest Arnold to our team. He has been at a number of places around the country as a coach and has done some great things," said Anderson. "We are always on the lookout for genuine, talented people to bring into our program and Forrest is another great example of that. Our pitchers will be in great hands as we continue to move the program in a positive direction."

Arnold worked as the pitching coach at Savannah State in 2021, helping the Tigers program post a 14-7 record in an abbreviated season that ended with the program at the Black College World Series. Prior to that season at the NCAA Division II ranks, he worked two years as the pitching coach at South Carolina Union.