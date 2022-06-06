Eastern Illinois basketball adds Lisle Benet center Kyle Thomas

Eastern Illinois men's basketball head coach Marty Simmons has announced the addition of Kyle Thomas to the Panthers roster for the 2022-23 season.

Thomas, the son of former McDonald's All-American and Indiana standout Daryl Thomas, played this past season for coach Gene Heidkamp at Benet Academy in Lisle. Thomas helped lead the team to a 22-7 record (9-0 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference) and the IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinals, averaging 13.2 points during conference play and earning all-conference honors.

He began his prep career at Westchester St. Joseph, and though he was injured during a large portion of his junior season, averaged 9.7 points and 7.5 rebounds as a sophomore. The 6-10, 220-pound center transferred as a senior following the closure of St. Joseph.

"Kyle is a unique talent with great potential to make a major impact on our program here at EIU," Simmons said. "He's gifted with size and athleticism, along with a skillset that allows him to be effective on both ends of the floor. We think he has the ability to be a threat both inside and outside, especially in transition and above the rim.

"He comes from a great basketball legacy and played for two excellent Illinois high school basketball programs at Westchester St. Joseph and Benet Academy in Lisle. We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Panther family."

Thomas recently earned first team All-Midwest Challenge honors playing for Team Illinois at the Prep Ball Stars event, where he averaged 21 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

He joins an incoming class for EIU that includes guards Kinyon Hodges, Cameron Haffner and Kyle Carlesimo in addition to post players Sincere Malone and Brandon (Nick) Ellington.

