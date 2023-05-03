CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball program has announced three transfers for the 2023-24 season — Nakyel Shelton, Corey Sawyer Jr. and Kooper Jacobi.

Shelton (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) comes to EIU after earning NJCAA Division II All-America honors last season at South Suburban Community College, which went 26-6 before losing in the District semifinals last year. He was fifth in the nation in scoring at 23.6 per game and 10th in the nation in rebounding at 10.7 per game. He finished the season with 18 double-doubles, scoring a season-high 42 points against Terra State and pulling down a season-high 19 rebounds against Illinois Valley.

"Nakyel is a scorer and will fit a role we need on this team for us to be successful," EIU head coach Marty Simmons. "He has shown his ability to produce offensively at every level he has played at."

Shelton, from Chicago, earned All-City League honors three times at Schurz High School. He scored more than 1,500 points in his prep career. He began his collegiate career at NAIA member Montana State Northern but its season was canceled due to COVID-19. Shelton transferred and played closer to home at NAIA member Cardinal Stritch, leading the team in scoring at 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds in 2021-22 and earning honorable mention All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors.

Sawyer (6-foot-4, 160 pounds) comes to EIU following two seasons playing at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. Last season Sawyer earned All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference second-team honors. He ranked seventh in the league in scoring at 16.5 per game. He added 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists to help lead Cloud County to its first Region IV Tournament game in seven seasons.

Sawyer set the school record for free throws made in a season with 223 and career free throws made with 337. He finished the season ranked second in the NJCAA in free throws made per game at 8.8 connecting at 79.1 percent.

"Watching Corey play, you can see that he has an extremely high motor and ability to get to the rim," Simmons said. "He finds ways to score the basketball, whether that be from the floor or the free throw line."

Sawyer is from Oviedo, Fla., and attended The Master's Academy for high school. During his first season at Cloud County he averaged 11.2 points per game with 13 double figure scoring games including a high of 31 points against Hutchinson CC.

Jacobi (6-foot-6, 200 pounds) is a transfer from the University of Toledo, playing for two straight Toledo teams that won the Mid-American Conference regular season titles and played in the NIT.

"Kooper embodies everything that we are striving to be," Simmons said. "He's a hard worker, an excellent student, has great character, and is a skilled basketball player."

Jacobi is from Sellersburg, Ind., where he played at Silver Creek High School helping the team win Indiana Class 3A State Championships as a sophomore and senior. He averaged 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game as a senior earning Associated Press third-team All-State honors and a spot on the IBCA's Supreme 15 All-State Team. He shot 63 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range.

As a freshman in 2021-22 at Toledo he played in all 34 games for the Rockets averaging 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. Jacobi redshirted the 2022-23 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining at EIU.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Two transfers added

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball added two new players in Charita "Tiny" Lewis and Lalani Ellis for next season.

"We are very excited about these two and feel they can add to an extremely talented returning group." EIU head coach Matt Bollant said.

A 5'6" point/combo guard from St. Cloud, Minn., Lewis is coming to EIU by way of the North Dakota State College of Science. In her one season at NDSCS, Lewis started 34 of 35 games and totaled 481 points. She averaged 13.7 points, three assists, and 4.3 rebounds. She shot 44% from the floor, 31.5% from three-point range, and 70.8% from the free throw line.

At Minnehaha High School, she earned conference player of the year honors her senior season and was a two-time all-conference team selection. She scored more than 1,000 career points in just two seasons at Minnehaha and helped lead the team to a conference title her senior year.

"Tiny is a very quick point guard who can handle the ball against pressure and get by and make plays," said head coach Matt Bollant. "She is great at pressuring the ball and is an extremely good defender."

A 5'7" point guard from Milwaukee, Wis., Ellis comes to EIU from the Milwaukee Academy of Science, where she averaged 20.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.9 steals in her senior year for the Novas under head coach Giovanni Riley. Ellis totaled just shy of 1,200 points in her high school career and helped lead the Novas to a 43-7 record over her junior and senior seasons. In her senior year, she helped lead the Novas to a state runner-up finish, earning Division 3 WBCA All-State Team honors in the process.

"Lelani is a very strong guard that is very good at getting to the rim and scoring," Bollant said. "She has a huge passion for basketball and wants to be great."

FOOTBALL

Defense wins spring game

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois head football coach Chris Wilkerson said that the Panthers improved on both offense and defense, taking the opportunity to show progress in each of the fifteen allotted spring practices. The 15th and final practice took place April 22 at O'Brien Field as the Panthers held their Blue/White Spring Game in an offense vs. defense format.

Both sides had big plays and highlights, with the defense walking away with a 39-28 win in the modified scoring system.

The defense ended the day with four turnovers gained with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, both by redshirt-sophomore safety Collin Tyson.

EIU's defense led 8-7 at the end of one quarter with Tyson picking off one of his two passes in the opening 15 minutes. The offensive score came on a 48-yard connection between transfer quarterback Pierce Holley and wide receiver Justin Bowick.

The offense finished the day with four total touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air. Two additional scores came in the second quarter with the offense holding a 21-20 lead at the break.

Junior college transfer quarterback Terrance Gipson ran in from 13 yards out for one score while returning quarterback Jonah O'Brien had a strike to junior college transfer wide receiver Eli Mirza.

The defense had several sacks in each half, holding the offense out of the end zone for a majority of the second half. The final score came on a big run by transfer running back Juwon Farri.

Following the spring game, EIU named two of its team captains for next season with seniors Chad Strickland and Mark Aitken being honored.

EIU will open the 2023 season on August 31 at Indiana State. EIU's home opener will be against Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic on Sept. 16.