Eastern Illinois basketball teams post wins; Yaakema Rose Jr. honored

INDIANAPOLIS — Yaakema Rose Jr. had a career night on Saturday that led to some Ohio Valley Conference recognition on Monday.

Rose scored a career-high 27 points and Eastern Illinois men's basketball shot 62 percent in the second half on Saturday in a 70-59 win against IUPUI.

EIU (3-9) trailed 28-26 at half, but key contributions off the bench by Nick Ellington and Cameron Haffner sparked a 9-2 run by the Panthers to give them a 41-34 lead with 11:57 left. Haffner had five points during the run, scoring seven total off the bench. Ellington finished the game with five points.

Rose scored 10 of his points in the opening half and reached the 1,000 career point mark for his college career, which included three seasons at Missouri St. Louis. He added a team-high seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, and on Monday was named both the OVC Player of the Week and OVC Newcomer of the Week.

Eastern Illinois will wrap up non-conference play on Wednesday, facing its third Big Ten foe this season with a trip to Iowa (8-3), which is receiving votes in both Top 25 polls. Game time is 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Stars lead win

CHARLESTON — The stars on the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team shined bright once again on Sunday in a 78-67 win against Central Michigan to continue the Panthers' strong start to the season.

The Chippewas used a 16-6 run to take their first lead of the game at 45-44 late in the third quarter. But once the fourth quarter started, Lariah Washington took over, hitting EIU's first two baskets of the quarter and two free throws to give the Panthers (8-2) a 57-50 lead. CMU (1-9) never got closer than four the rest of the way.

Washington scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting for her fifth 20-point effort of the season, and also contributed six assists. Miah Monahan scored 15 points, including three three-pointers and a clutch triple late that fended off CMU's late rally, and added four assists. Morgan Litwiller scored 10 points and had four rebounds and a block. Macy McGlone had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers will head to the Twin Cities where they will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.