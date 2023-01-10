Eastern Illinois football adds 13 transfers, including Mattoon grad Jack Pilson

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson has announced the addition of 13 transfer players joining the team for the spring semester.

Mixed in the group are two veteran FCS running backs along with several key junior college additions on defense. Included in the group is the No. 1 rated NJCAA safety as rated by 247Sports, and also Mattoon graduate Jack Pilson.

These 13 players join a group of 16 players (mix of high school seniors and transfers) EIU added in the December signing period. EIU will have spring practice in late March through April. The 2023 season will kickoff on August 31 — a Thursday night game at Indiana State.

Listed below are bios on the incoming 13 players:

Alex Alteus (Defensive Line, 6-1, 220, Morehead City, NC/West Carteret HS/Stetson) — Played in nine games in 2022 at Stetson, earning honorable mention All-Pioneer Football League honors … finished season with 37 tackles including 10 tackles for loss and three sacks … began career at UNC Pembroke for two seasons … At West Carteret HS, earned Blue-Grey All-America accolades after posting 64 tackles with seven tackles for loss as a senior … had 86 tackles as a junior twice earning All-County and All-Conference honors.

Brennan Anderson (Offensive Line, 6-4, 330, Dallas Center, Iowa/Dallas Center-Grimes HS/Iowa Western CC) — Two-year member of Iowa Western, helping it win the NJCAA National Championship in 2022 … blocked for an offensive unit that averaged 31.3 points per game with 354.8 yards per game of total offense (200.8 rushing yards per game) … in 2021 blocked for an offensive unit that averaged 357.1 yards per game of total offense with 224.2 yards per game passing … team posted a 10-1 record losing in the NJCAA National Championship game.

Zed Asowata (Defensive Line, 6-3, 250, Spring, Texas/Cypress Ridge HS/Midwestern State) — During the 2022 season at Midwestern State, played in eight games with four starts … was an honorable mention All-Lone Star Conference selection starting ten games at defensive tackle ... At Cypress Ridge, earned first-team All-District 17-6A honors making 36 tackles with six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior.

Zac Cowan (Long Snapper, 6-4, 225, Nephi, Utah/Juab HS/Rochester Community Tech College) — Two-year member at Rochester Community Tech, appearing in five games as a freshman and eight games in 2022 as long snapper … As a quarterback at Juab, passed for 1,793 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior.

Kevin Daniels (Running Back, 6-2, 225, Glendale, Ariz./Glendale HS/Northern Arizona) — Preseason All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2022, but appeared in just three games and rushed for 113 yards … in 2021, rushed for 1,146 yards becoming NAU's first 1,000 yard rusher since 2015 and ranking 10th on the NAU single season rushing list … earned Freshman All-American honors and was the Phil Steele Big Sky Freshman of the Year … at Glendale, rushed for 4,926 yards with a 8.1 yards per carry average … had 89 career rushing touchdowns with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Juwon Farri (Running Back, 5-10, 205, Germantown, Md./Northwest HS/Monmouth) — In four seasons at Monmouth University, rushed for 2,845 yards with 28 touchdowns … in 2021 was a first team All-Big South Conference selection at running back rushing for 705 yards and eight touchdowns … in spring of 2021 was Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Year rushing for 520 yards on 104 carries and 10 touchdowns in four games … in 2018 as a freshman was a All-Big South Conference selection and the ECAC Rookie of the Year, playing in all 11 games rushing for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns … at Northwest, was first team All-Montgomery County selection with 1,136 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Adonis Forest Jr. (Safety, 6-4, 210, Union City, Calif./Moreau Catholic HS/Contra Costa College) — In 2022, made 13 tackles before missing part of season due to injury … rated as the No. 1 junior college safety in the class by 247Sports … earned All-Conference honors at Moreau.

D'zjon Hal (Safety, 6-1, 180, Henderson, Nev./Green Valley HS/Ventura College) — In 2022, appeared in nine games with 43 tackles … in 2021 played in six games missing a late portion of the season due to injury.

Pierce Holley (Quarterback, 6-2, 215, Arvada, Colo./Lakewood HS/Georgetown) — A four-year member the Georgetown team, he started 11 games during the 2022 season passing for 2,882 yards and 18 touchdowns earning second team All-Patriot League honors … was 292-for-442 for a 66 completion percentage … played in six games during the 2021 season passing for 1,260 yards with three touchdowns … At Lakewood, set school single season record for passing yards with 3,186 yards and touchdown passes with 28 as a senior.

Nicholas Oliveira-Chace (Defensive Line, 6-3, 250, Cambridge, Mass./Cambridge Rindge and Latin School/Franklin Pierce) — Appeared in 10 games during the 2022 season making 51 tackles with seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Sebastian Pares (Offensive Line, 6-6, 290, Joliet/Wheaton Academy/Univ. of Sioux Falls) — Appeared in 21 games on the offensive line over the past two seasons helping team post back-to-back 8-3 seasons.

Jack Pilson (Linebacker, 6-0, 210, Mattoon./Mattoon HS/Lehigh) — Was a two-year member at Lehigh, playing in 10 games during the 2019 season primarily on special teams making one tackle … Lehigh did not compete during the 2020 COVID season … attended Lake Land College during 2022 fall … was an All-Apollo Conference selection on offense and defense at Mattoon … named Wabash Valley All-Area as a senior … father Jamie and brother Jared both played football at Eastern Illinois.

Drew Wilder (Offensive Line, 6-3, 320, Williamsburg, Va./Jamestown HS/Iowa Western CC) — Helped Iowa Western win the NJCAA National Championship in 2022 … blocked for an offensive unit that averaged 31.3 points per game with 354.8 yards per game of total offense (200.8 rushing yards per game) … began career at the US Naval Academy redshirting 2021 season with the Navy football program … was a two-time All-District and All-Conference selection in football at Jamestown … father Bobby played football at Maine and served as the head coach at Old Dominion from 2007-19 restarting the Monarchs program and leading them from FCS to FBS and a 2016 Bahamas Bowl victory.

EIU WOMEN

McGlone shines in win

For the second time this season, Eastern Illinois transfer forward Macy McGlone has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. McGlone helped the Panthers pick up a pair of road OVC wins last week as they improved to 4-0 in conference play.

She began the week scoring eight points with five rebounds and two blocked shots in the Panthers road win at Tennessee Tech. She missed most of the first half after suffering an injury in the opening minutes. She bounced back on Saturday with a career game in EIU's win at Morehead State. McGlone had 26 points going 8-of-12 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free throw line. She added 15 rebounds including nine on the offensive glass.

EIU jumped ahead early and never looked back against Morehead State in a 79-62 win on Saturday afternoon to improve to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Up next, the Panthers will host the SIUE Cougars at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

EIU MEN

Haffner honored by OVC

Eastern Illinois men's basketball had its third different player win Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honors as guard Cameron Haffner collected the honor following the Panthers two road games at Tennessee Tech and Morehead State.

Haffner came off the bench in both games and finished the weekend averaging 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He scored 11 points on Saturday at Morehead State. For the week he shot 83 percent from 3-point range adding two assists and one steal.

Haffner is averaging 5.0 points per game this season and is tied for the team lead with 15 made 3-pointers. He joins Kyle Carlesimo and Kyle Thomas as EIU players that have won OVC Freshman of the Week this season.

Against Morehead State on Saturday, Morehead State used a quick spurt midway through the opening half to break open a close game and pick up a 69-59 win.

EIU fell to 6-11 overall, 2-2 in the OVC. Morehead State improved to 10-7, 3-1 in the OVC.

Kinyon Hodges led EIU with 12 points, one of three EIU players in double figures. CJ Lane scored 11 points with several coming late in the game.

Drew Thelwell led Morehead State with 20 points including 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

EIU will host SIUE with a 7:30 p.m. tip on Thursday.

