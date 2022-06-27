Eastern Illinois football announces future FBS opponents; basketball lands transfer Rose

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois' football season is just under 10 weeks away, with the Panthers opening the season with a Thursday, Sept. 1, night contest at Mid-American Conference member Northern Illinois in DeKalb.

On Friday, EIU announced its future FBS dates through the 2026 season which includes two games against Big Ten Conference members and a trip to perennial powerhouse program Alabama in 2025.

EIU will play at Bowling Green for the 2023 season in what will be the first meeting between the two programs. EIU and Bowling Green will meet on Sept. 9. EIU has five FBS wins against teams from the Mid-American Conference with the last coming in 2016 at Miami (Ohio).

EIU will travel just up the road for its 2024 FBS game at Illinois on Sept. 21. This will be the third meeting between the schools separated by just under an hour. The last EIU visit to Memorial Stadium was in 2008.

The Panthers will play at multiple-time national champion Alabama on November 22, 2025. It will be the first meeting between the two schools and third time that EIU has played a member of the Southeastern Conference. The Panthers opened last season at South Carolina and also played at Arkansas in 2018.

EIU's final announced future FBS game will be a return trip to Minnesota for the 2026 season opener on Sept. 3. This will be the second trip for EIU to play at Minnesota after opening the 2014 at Minnesota.

Season ticket renewals and sales are currently taking place online at www.eiupanthers.com/FBTickets with single game tickets available for purchase on August 1. EIU opens the 2022 season at Northern Illinois on Sept. 1 under first-year head coach Chris Wilkerson. EIU's home schedule kicks off on Sept. 10 against Chattanooga with a 6 p.m. kickoff. Additional home games this season are against Northwestern State (Oct. 8), Lindenwood (Oct. 15), Tennessee Tech (Oct. 29) and Southeast Missouri (Nov. 12).

Rose coming to EIU

Eastern Illinois men's basketball head coach Marty Simmons announced the addition of transfer guard Yaakema Rose Jr.

Rose is a transfer from Missouri St. Louis, where the Springfield Lanphier graduate played the past three seasons under former EIU assistant coach Bob Sundvold.

This past season, Rose helped lead UMSL to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 as they lost in the Midwest Regional finals. Rose was named to the Region All-Tournament Team after posting one of his two double-doubles on the season in the second round win over Walsh University. For the season Rose averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals. He was named a first-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection and to the All-GLVC Defensive team. Rose ranked 14th in the NCAA Division II ranks in total steals with 68. UMSL won 26 games this past season and the GLVC Tournament Championship.

"(Rose) brings highly valued toughness, experience and playmaking ability to our team. He has a knack for making big plays and making those around him better," Simmons said. "He comes highly decorated having won at every level he's been at, including Springfield Lanphier, Parkland College and Missouri St. Louis, and we look forward to him making a great impact on our program as well. We are extremely excited to welcome Yaakema to the Eastern Illinois family."

Rose was hurt after appearing in only five games during the 2020-21 season but was averaging 11.4 points prior to his injury. During his first season at UMSL in 2019-20, Rose was a first team All-GLVC selection and All-Defensive team selection. He averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals. He was named a first team NABC All-Region selection. Rose ranked 36th in the NCAA Division II ranks in steals finishing the year with 60. He scored 20 or more points six times during the season with a high of 26. Rose was an Academic All-GLVC selection.

Rose (5-9, 180) was a three-time All-Central State Eight selection at Lanphier. As a senior he earned first team IBCA All-State honors averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. He was a Chicago Sun Times Second Team All-State selection and named the Metro Basketball Player of the Year. Rose played two seasons at Parkland, earning NJCAA Division II All-American honors in 2018-19. He was the Region 24 and Midwest Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year after averaging 16.1 points with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He scored 20 or more points seven times during the season.

Rose is the latest player to join the Panthers roster for the upcoming season, joining guards Kinyon Hodges, Cameron Haffner, Kyle Carlesimo and Kaleb Donaldson in addition to post players Sincere Malone, Brandon (Nick) Ellington and Kyle Thomas.

