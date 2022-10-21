Eastern Illinois football hits road to play Tennessee State

CHARLESTON —Eastern Illinois football will try to bounce back from a double overtime loss and stay unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference when the Panthers travel to Tennessee State on Saturday.

EIU (2-4, 1-0 OVC) and Tennessee State (2-4, 1-0) are two of four teams currently undefeated in OVC play. EIU beat Murray State on Sept. 24 for its conference win. TSU, which has won two straight, along with UT Martin (3-0) and Southeast Missouri (2-0) are the OVC's other unbeatens.

Saturday's 37-34 loss to OVC newcomer Lindenwood was Eastern Illinois' first overtime contest since 2018. The game was a non-conference contest between the two schools.

Alexandar Oyawale was named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after being part of a solid Panthers defensive effort that had five sacks and four turnovers gained against Lindenwood. Oyawale had one of EIU's five sacks and added a forced fumble. In the fourth quarter, he scooped up another fumble and return it 40 yards for a touchdown. The last EIU player to return a fumble for a touchdown was Bryce Dewberry — last season at Tennessee Tech.

Eastern Illinois forced multiple turnovers in a game for a the fourth straight game as the Panthers had four turnovers gained on Saturday against Lindenwood. EIU had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one which was returned for a touchdown. On the season EIU now has 16 turnovers gained which ranks fourth in the FCS this season. The national leader is Mercer with 18 followed by East Tennessee and Furman, both with 17.

Quarterback Jonah O'Brien engineered three of the Panthers' four touchdowns on Saturday against Lindenwood, scoring on a pair of short rushing touchdowns and throwing for a third to DeAirious Smith. O'Brien was 14-of-21 passing in the game for 152 yards. For the season he ranks eighth in the FCS in completion percentage at 70 percent. He now has four rushing touchdowns, this season tying him for the team lead with fellow quarterback Dom Shoffner.

Eastern Illinois (2-4, 1-0) at Tennessee State (2-4, 1-0)

Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads series 15-10. TSU won the last meeting 28-0 last season.

Next Game: EIU hosts Tennessee Tech at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.