Eastern Illinois hosting Illinois State in men's basketball for first time since 1981

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will make its season debut at home against an in-state rival that hasn't played in Charleston in more than 40 years.

Illinois State will play at EIU for the first time since December 19, 1981.

Both teams dropped their openers against fellow in-state rivals — EIU lost 87-57 to No. 23-ranked Illinois on Monday and ISU fell 71-68 to Western Illinois — also on Monday.

The two teams will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lantz Arena in Charleston.

For EIU, newcomer guards Kinyon Hodges, a transfer from Three Rivers College, and Yaakema Rose, a Springfield Lanphier graduate who previously went to Division II Missouri-St. Louis, combined for 24 points and four steals against the Illini. As a team, EIU had 12 steals. Hodges had several electric plays with three dunks among his five made field goals, and Rose, who finished 14th in NCAA Division II last season with 68 steals, showed he could be disruptive at the D1 level as well.

Also for EIU, former Illini Jermaine Hamlin, a 6-10 senior forward from Lincoln, scored six points and grabbed one rebound.

"They've got some new pieces. Their guard play is something we're really going to have to account for," Illinois State first-year coach Ryan Pedon said of the Panthers. "Those guys are impact guys for them. Our ability to keep them out of the paint, limit their effectiveness and also keep them out of transition will be important."

EIU is in its second season under Marty Simmons. The former Evansville head coach guided the Panthers to a 5-26 mark last year. ISU went 13-20 with a 5-13 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play last year. It was ISU's third straight losing season and third straight year in which the Redbirds weren't competitive in conference, prompting the firing of former coach Dan Muller and the hiring of Pedon, a former Ohio State assistant.