Eastern Illinois men's basketball goes 0-2 at Bobcat Battle

ATHENS, Ohio — Bad first halves doomed Eastern Illinois’ men’s basketball team in both of its losses at the Bobcat Battle in Athens, Ohio, this weekend.

With the losses, EIU fell to 1-6 with Northern Illinois (2-5) coming to Lantz Arena on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at EIU’s games in the Bobcat Battle:

Alabama State 67, EIU 58

Alabama State had an answer for each of Eastern Illinois’ runs in the second half on Saturday. In the opening half, Amarr Knox and Alex Anderson paced the Hornets with 24 of the 36 first half ASU points. Knox finished with 18 points after coming into the game averaging just 1.2 points per game.

In the second half EIU fed the ball on its first couple of possessions to Caleb Donaldson and he scored six early points to help the Panthers erase the halftime deficit and close to within two points at 39-37 with 16:25 left in the game. Donaldson finished with 12 points, one of two Panthers in double figures.

TJ Madlock answered the first EIU run with a jumper from the corner as the Hornets pushed the lead back out to nine points with 12:44 left in the game.

After EIU closed to within two points again with a 7-0 run capped by a pair of Nick Ellington free throws, it was Ronald McCoy with a 3-pointer to answer the Panthers run and EIU never closed to within one possession for the remainder of the game.

Ellington just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Kinyon Hodges had 12 points for EIU.

Anderson finished with 15 points for ASU, which won its first game of the year and improved to 1-6.

Ohio 78, EIU 67

On Friday, Eastern Illinois had the hot hand shooting from outside in the first half. Ohio had the hot hand in the second half.

Yaakema Rose Jr carried the Panthers in the opening minutes, scoring 10 of the first 12 EIU points as the Panthers jumped out to a 12-6 lead. Rose finished with 23 points leading all scorers.

The Panthers were 7-of-12 on 3-pointers in the opening half with Kyle Carlesimo knocking down a pair — he finished with eight points. Cameron Haffner had a 3-pointer with 1:35 left in the first half that gave EIU a 35-32 lead.

Ohio closed the half with a 5-0 run with Ben Roderick hitting a 3-pointer with 1:07 to tie it at 35-35. Jaylin Hunter had a lay-up with 44 seconds left in the half to give Ohio the 37-35 lead at the break.

In the second half, Ohio warmed up from outside, hitting seven of its first 10 from deep. Ohio used runs of 10-2 and 8-0 to pull out to a 65-51 lead with 7:32 left. The Bobcats finished 7-of-14 in the half from 3-point range.

Ohio was led by Roderick with 15 points, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Miles Brown was 4-of-4 from 3-point range adding 14 points. Four total Ohio players finished in double figures.

Nick Ellington scored 11 points for the Panthers in the post. Carlesimo had a team-high five rebounds as Ohio won the battle on the glass, including 19 offensive rebounds leading to 18 second chance points. EIU finished the game 8-of-19 from 3-point range.

