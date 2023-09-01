TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Eastern Illinois won its season-opening game for the first time since 2017 with its first shutout since 2016 — a 27-0 win against Indiana State.

EIU quarterback Pierce Holley threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns. After holding the Sycamores to a three-and-out to start the game, Holley led Eastern Illinois on a seven-play, 78-yard drive that ended with his 35-yard scoring pass to Justin Bowick for a 6-0 lead.

Then the EIU defense took over. Within the final minute of halftime, Eastern Illinois sealed it with consecutive pick-6s for an 18-0 lead. Tyris Harvey and Nijhay Burt intercepted Gavin Screws with 55 and 21 seconds left, respectively, to close the half. Burt's interception return for touchdown was the 10th longest in program history.

EIU's defense was effective in the opening half limiting the Sycamores to just 99 yards of total offense. Indiana State finished the day with 217 total yards. Screws threw for 116 yards with 70 of them going to receiver Dakota Caton, who had six receptions.

The game was Holley's debut for EIU — he was 19 of 30 passing. His top target was Eli Mirza with four catches for 82 yards.

EIU scored midway through the third quarter following a bad snap through the end zone by Indiana State on a punt from inside the Sycamores' 20-yard line. The Panthers cashed in following the turnover driving down for their fourth touchdown of the game, a short Holley flip to Anthony Manaves putting EIU up 27-0.

Elijawah Tolbert led EIU's defense on the day with 11 tackles. EIU forced six turnovers, with the two INT returns for TDs, a third interception by Anthony Shockey and forced fumbles by Tolbert and Colby Smith. Tolbert put a bow on things with yet another interception to end the Sycamores' final drive.