Eastern Illinois pitcher, Mattoon graduate Hayden Birdsong selected in MLB Draft

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois pitcher and Mattoon graduate Hayden Birdsong was selected with the final pick of the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Birdsong becomes the fifth player drafted out of EIU in the last four seasons and marks the third straight year the Panthers have produced a top-10 round selection. Birdsong was the 196th overall player selected in the draft.

Birdsong was a first team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection this past season as a relief pitcher. During the regular season he led EIU in earned run average, pitching in 45.2 innings. He led the conference with a 1.40 ERA in OVC action. Including the OVC Tournament Birdsong made 20 appearances on the season with a 5-4 record, one save, a 3.35 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

Birdsong is pitching this summer in the Northwoods League with the Lakeshore Chinooks, posting a 2-0 record with one save in six appearances.

He is the ninth former Panther to be drafted by the San Francisco Giants — the last was Kyle Haines in the 31st round of the 2004 MLB Draft.

Birdsong is a 2019 Mattoon graduate who began his college playing career at Lake Land in Mattoon before transferring to EIU.

Hoops schedules announced

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference has announced its men's and women's basketball conference schedules for the 2022-23 season.

This year, which is the 75th year of competition in the OVC, marks the first in the league for Lindenwood, Little Rock and Southern Indiana. They join Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, SIUE, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin to make up the 10-team league.

Each school will play an 18-game double round-robin schedule, which will begin on Thursday, December 29 and conclude on Saturday, February 25.

The 2023 OVC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is slated for March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the sixth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.

Each OVC school is eligible to compete and win the OVC Tournament Championship, including Lindenwood and Southern Indiana, who are beginning the reclassification process to Division I. If a transitioning school wins the OVC Tournament Championship, the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament will be awarded to the tournament runner-up. Should the tournament runner-up also be a transitioning school, the automatic qualifier will be the highest seed going into the tournament.

Eastern Illinois will release the non-conference portion of its men's and women's basketball schedules in the coming weeks.

The Panthers will open and close OVC play at home at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena. They welcome two of the three OVC newcomers to tip off the season with Lindenwood playing in Charleston on Dec. 29 followed by a New Year's Eve contest with Southern Indiana. The regular season closes with EIU hosting Morehead State on Feb. 23 and Tennessee Tech on Feb. 25.

Jalloh on Shrine Bowl list

Eastern Illinois linebacker Foday Jalloh was listed on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 released this week.

Jalloh, a transfer from Central Connecticut State, is one of two Ohio Valley Conference players on the list — Eyabi Anoma of UT Martin is the other. The list includes 1,000 talented players from over 200 college programs. The list was selected by the East-West Shrine Bowl scouring players from all four levels of football and speaking with NFL and college personnel to ensure the best 1,000 players ready for the NFL level were included.