CHARLESTON — For the fifth consecutive year, Eastern Illinois baseball had a player selected in the Major League Baseball Draft — Ryan Ignoffo was selected in the 20th round by the Miami Marlins.

Ignoffo was the 593rd player selected in this year's MLB Draft, joining recent EIU draft selections Hayden Birdsong (2022), Trey Sweeney (2021), Will Klein (2020), Jimmy Govern (2019) and Michael YaSenka (2019).

Ignoffo was a first team All-Region selection and first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference performer as a two-way player last season. He was one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year.

Ignoffo was the Panthers triple-crown winner for the second consecutive year, hitting .335 with 15 home runs and 60 RBI this season. In addition, he added speed to his offensive game, stealing a program single season record 29 bases. Last season Ignoffo hit .395 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI.

As a two-way player, Ignoffo made 19 appearances on the mound with a 1-1 record and four saves. He had 49 strikeouts in 44 innings of work.

He was named the OVC Tournament MVP, helping EIU advance to the program's third NCAA Tournament at the Division I level. The Panthers won a program record 38 games.

Ignoffo was the first EIU player in program history to be drafted by the Marlins franchise.

Aiazzi selected for program

Eastern Illinois volleyball associate head coach Cole Aiazzi has been selected to work with USA Volleyball's National High Performance Program helping coach athletes from Illinois and then traveling to compete at the HP Championships in Florida.

"Coaching in the USA High Performance system is going to be a great opportunity to work with some of the best athletes in Illinois. We will get to compete against other regions around the country so the level of volleyball will be fun to be a part of," said Aiazzi. " I am grateful to represent EIU and the Great Lakes region who generally performs well at the tournament. I am looking forward to the experience."

The Region HP Programs are operated by the USAV Region that sponsors the program in order to provide junior athletes with high-level training and skill development with some of the top coaches in that region. Many regions send teams to USA All-Star Championships, providing more athletes across the country the opportunity compete in the highest-level international junior tournament available in the United States.

Aiazzi joined the EIU volleyball staff in the spring of 2023 helping coach the Panthers Beach Volleyball program to its first program victory and first Ohio Valley Conference victory during the year. The indoor season opens for EIU volleyball on August 25 hosting the EIU Volleyball Classic