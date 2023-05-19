EVANSTON — Eastern Illinois showed it belonged in the NCAA softball tournament, but a lack of timely hitting dropped the Panthers into a must-win position.

The Panthers managed just three hits off Northwestern left-hander Danielle Williams and lost 2-0 in the opening round of the NCAA regionals Friday afternoon.

Eastern Illinois (34-20), making its first NCAA tournament appearance, will face Miami (Ohio) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Miami (37-19) fell to Kentucky 9-1 when the Wildcats erupted for four homers in the final two innings.

“We have nothing to lose at this point; we have everything to prove,” said Panthers pitcher Olivia Price, who allowed two runs on five hits. "Having the opportunity to actually play another game vs. it just being single-elimination gives us the chance to actually prove that we’re here for a reason. Like, we’re good enough to be here, just like everybody else. Definitely, and I felt like we proved that today.”

Price (16-5), the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, struck out four and walked one, but the Panthers could not generate any consistent offense against Williams.

Northwestern, the top seed in the region and 12th nationally, pieced together a soft-contact run in the first. Skyler Shellmayer opened with an infield single to third. With one out, Shellmayer stole second and Jordyn Rudd dropped a swinging bunt that died in front of the plate.

Rudd reached on the single, sending Shellmayer to third. Hannah Cady then blooped a run-scoring single behind second that barely reached the outfield grass.

“I think that’s just the way it played, but wow, was I so proud of our poise to just leave it at that,” said Panthers coach Tara Archibald. “Because how many times do you see a game like that, and a team in our situation who’s in the tournament for the first time — and regardless of how they acted, they had nerves — and for them to leave that one run, I thought that was a big deal in that game.”

The Panthers threatened in the second on consecutive one-out singles by Amber Cieplinski and Morgan Lewis, but Williams escaped by striking out Marama Makea and Briana Gonzalez.

Aryn Heinke opened the third with a single to right and advanced to third on a ground out and short fly, but Williams struck out Rachel Kaufman to end the inning.

Freshman Kansas Robinson put the Wildcats up 2-0 in the third with a one-out solo homer to center, her seventh of the season. Price allowed just one hit and her only walk the rest of the way.

“So much poise and so much competitiveness,” Archibald said of Price. “I really only think they hit that one ball pretty hard, you know, and that’s a Big Ten team, and that’s a big deal. She looked like she knew she could do it. She looked confident, she looked under control, she was absolutely nailing her spots and sticking to the game plan. I was just really proud of her poise.”

The Panthers were unable to get anything going after the third against Williams (20-1), who retired the final 15 hitters. Williams, who has not allowed an earned run in her last 28 innings, struck out 10 and walked none.

“I feel like she just was mixing in her change-up pretty well,” Cieplinski said. “I think that’s kind of what made her pretty effective this last game.”

Northwestern coach Kate Drohan was impressed with the Panthers.

“I’ve known Tara for a long a time and I think she’s doing a heck of a job at that program” Drohan said. “They were very well-prepared today. I think she called a great game against us. It was a really tough game, challenged our team in a lot of different ways. And, we did enough to win that ballgame today.”

Northwestern (39-11), which has won 22 consecutive games at home, will face Kentucky (31-20-1) in the first game Saturday at noon. The winner of Eastern Illinois-Miami will face the loser of Northwestern-Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m., followed by a second game, if necessary.

“We’re going to reset tonight, go to dinner as a team, and when we come back and we meet afterward, it’s all focused on what’s next,” Archibald said. “I have confidence that they’ll come out tomorrow ready to go.”