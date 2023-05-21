EVANSTON — Until the ball settled into the first baseman’s glove, the Eastern Illinois Panthers believed they were one swing away from continuing their history-making season.

But the Panthers' season ended on a hard-hit double-play ball with the bases loaded, capping a 4-0 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the elimination game of the NCAA softball regional tournament Saturday.

Down to their final at-bats, the Panthers loaded the bases in the seventh on consecutive one-out singles by Jaylen Prichard, Kendall Grover and Rachel Kaufman.

Lindy Milkowski then hit a hard bouncer directly at third baseman Karli Spaid, who was able to step on the bag and fire across to first for the game-ending double play.

“I didn’t know the game was about to be over; it’s just how you have to do it,” Prichard said. “You have to play inning by inning, out by out, and with Lindy up to bat, it could have been one swing away, one pitch away. We were so close.”

That’s exactly what Panthers coach Tara Archibald reiterated to her players.

“We were one swing away, and that’s what I kept telling them,” Archibald said. “Look what you guys have done right here, you’re one swing away. They were never out of it.”

Eastern Illinois (34-21), who also was shut out by top-seeded Northwestern 2-0 in the regional opener, had runners aboard in all but the second inning against Miami.

The Panthers loaded the bases in the first when Kaufman reached on a two-out error, Milkowski doubled, and Amber Cieplinksi walked, but Redhawks starter Brianna Pratt escaped by fanning Morgan Lewis.

Miami got on the board in the bottom against junior right-hander Oliver Price on a one-out solo homer to left-center by Holly Blaska.

While Price was preventing the Redhawks from adding on, the Panthers stranded runners in scoring position in the third and fourth innings.

Eastern Illinois appeared on the verge of tying it in the fifth when Grover singled with one out and stole second. Miami leftfielder Maddi Banks prevented the run with a diving grab of Milkowski’s drive into the gap to end the inning.

“It was a great play,” Archibald said. “That’s what this level is all about. That’s what it looks like to play in a regional. Those are the plays that you have to make to win games in the regional. It didn’t go our way, but you’ve got to tip your hat, that was a great play.”

Miami broke through for three runs in the bottom half to make it 4-0. Price allowed two singles and a triple before giving way to Kaufman, who allowed an RBI single and sacrifice fly.

Price (16-6), who allowed just one run in three complete-game victories in the run to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament title, allowed four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking none. Kaufman allowed four hits with strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.

“We could not have asked any more of Olivia Price. She gave us every opportunity to win every single game,” Archibald said. “And I think today, when Northwestern comes out and puts up what, 10 or 11 runs in game one, that makes what Olivia Price dd yesterday even more special. I could not give Olivia enough praise, or be more proud of what she accomplished.”

Pratt (31-10) allowed eight hits in the complete-game shutout, striking out eight and walking two.

“We knew coming into this, we were going to face some of the best pitchers,” said Grover, who was 2-for-4. “But, you know, we prepared for it and we just had to come in trusting our preparation, and I think we did to the best of our ability.”

Miami (38-19) advanced to face Kentucky (31-21-1) in Saturday’s nightcap, with the winner advancing to face host Northwestern (40-11) in Sunday’s title game. Northwestern defeated Kentucky 10-8 in the first game Saturday.

In addition to Price, the Panthers had five other underclassmen in the starting lineup Saturday, including sophomores Prichard and shortstop Briana Gonzalez, and Grover, a freshman third baseman.

“Last year we made it to the conference tournament, and coach’s goal was this year’s team was going to win it, and we did that,” Prichard said. “And, we come to regionals, now for next year, we’re going to win the regional. Just one step at a time.”