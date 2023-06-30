CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois cross country and track & field has added seven runners to the men's team that will compete in both cross country and distance events for the Panthers this upcoming season, including Eisenhower graduate Cale Smith.

The incoming distance crew includes Smith, along with Joe Stoddard, Mario Torres, Bryson Grant, Ryan Palmer, Sam Cruz and Sam Shipp.

Smith competed in cross country and track at Eisenhower, where he advanced to the IHSA Class 2A State Championships in cross country as a junior. He placed 54th at the state meet with a 3-mile finals time of 15:50.4. As a senior, his season best time posting at 15:32.1. As a track and field athlete Smith was a two-time IHSA Class 2A state qualifier in the 1,600-meter run. As a senior, he was third in the state with a bronze medal finals time of 4:16.46. He placed 10th in the state in the 1,600 as a junior.

EIU men's cross country has won three consecutive Ohio Valley Conference Championships with 10 overall OVC titles since joining the league. The men's track and field program was the 2023 OVC Indoor team champion.

Price top female athlete

Eastern Illinois softball player Olivia Price has been named the Panthers 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year after helping guide the Panthers to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.

Price was a key factor in the Panthers finishing second in the OVC regular season standings and winning the OVC Tournament. During that tournament run Price pitched 21 innings, going 3-0 with an 0.33 ERA and .169 opponent batting average. She had back-to-back shutouts in her final two games, including six strikeouts and no walks in the title game.

For the year she appeared in 31 games (23 starts) and was 16-6 with a 1.87 ERA, 12 complete games, six shutouts and two saves. In 138.1 innings of work she struck out 90 while walking only 23. She also tallied the eighth no-hitter in program history.

She was named the OVC Tournament MVP after earning OVC Pitcher of the Year and OVC first team honors. Price won the OVC Female Athlete of the Year Award in late May, becoming the fourth EIU female athlete in school history to win the honor.

Ignoffo top male

Eastern Illinois baseball player Ryan Ignoffo has been named the Panthers 2022-23 Male Athlete of the Year after helping guide the Panthers to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.

Ignoffo was an invaluable piece of the puzzle for the Panthers this season, ranking as one of the top two-way players in the nation. He was a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year after serving as a pitcher, designated hitter and position player this season for the Panthers.

At the plate, Ignoffo led the Panthers in batting average, hitting .335 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 60 RBI. In addition he added speed on the base paths, setting the EIU single season record for stolen bases with 29.

On the mound, Ignoffo made 19 appearances with a 1-1 record and four saves. He had a 4.91 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 44 innings of work.

He was named the OVC Tournament MVP after earning first team All-OVC honors at the DH position. He was first team All-Region honors by the ABCA. A potential MLB Draft selection later this summer, Ignoffo is currently playing in the MLB Draft League.

Lopez top newcomer

Eastern Illinois volleyball player Giovana Larregui Lopez has been named the Panthers 2022-23 Female Newcomer of the Year after helping guide the Panthers volleyball team to a top four finish in the conference standings this past season.

Larregui Lopez was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to 16 regular season wins and a 10-8 mark in the conference. She added AVCA honorable mention All-Region and AVCA honorable mention All-America honors after the season, becoming just the second player in program history to earn All-America honors at the Division I level.

On the court she appeared in 101 sets over the course of 28 matches. She led EIU in both kills and service aces. She ranked 11th in the NCAA in service aces per set at 0.53 with a total of 53. She was 48th in the NCAA in kills per set at 4.01 with a total of 405 kills. It was the highest number of kills in a season for an EIU player since 2014, while the service ace total ranks ninth on the EIU single season list. Larregui Lopez posted 11 doubles-doubles during the season finishing the year with 237 digs.

She also participated as a member of the EIU Beach Volleyball team. During the season she played at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 pairs with most of her season contested at the No. 3 pairs position. She was part of four pairs wins including part of the clinching win that EIU had during its first-ever OVC Beach win.

Klein on Futures roster

Former EIU Panther Will Klein will represent the Kansas City Royals at the Futures Game during All-Star week in Seattle.

The 23-year old had a 3.38 ERA for Double-A Northwest Arkansas before he was recently promoted to Triple-A Omaha where he has made four appearances with a 3.00 ERA. Overall he has a 3.31 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 35 1⁄3 innings.

Klein was a fifth round pick in 2020 out of Eastern Illinois and is in his third season of professional baseball. He was MLB Pipeline's 2021 Royals Pitching Prospect of the Year. Klein was also Royals Farm Report's 2021 Organizational Reliever of the Year.