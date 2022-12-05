Eastern Illinois women come off first loss to face Bradley

CHARLESTON — After suffering its first loss of the season over the weekend, the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team will try to bounce back Tuesday night against Bradley.

EIU's game against Bradley, which comes on the heels of the Panthers' 71-69 loss to Northern Illinois, will conclude a three-game home stretch. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

EIU's game against NIU featured two teams ranked in the mid-major top 25 and came down to the wire. EIU's Lariah Washington played all 40 minutes and scored 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting while Miah Monahan had 12 points and four assists. Macy McGlone contributed with nine points, six rebounds, and four blocks.

Bradley is led by first-year head coach Kate Popovec-Goss. The Braves come into Charleston with an overall record of 2-5, having lost their last two games by three points each, 68-71 (OT) vs. Kansas City, and 54-57 at Loyola Chicago. The Braves are led in scoring by their backcourt sophomore duo of guard Caroline Waite, who averages 13.7 points, and Alex Rouse, who averages 11.1 points. Down low, junior forward Isis Fitch leads averages 9.4 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds. The Braves average 8.9 steals which ranks third in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Tuesday will mark the 36th all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Braves. EIU leads the all-time series 18-17, but Bradley has won nine of the last 13 meetings in the series, including a 67-64 win in the last meeting in Peoria on November 28, 2018.

Trending in the right direction for EIU is Julia Bengtson, who emerged as a deadly sharpshooter a season ago in a freshman campaign that included two OVC Freshman of the Week honors. Through seven games this season she is averaging 7.6 points per game and has scored at least five points in every game this season, including two double-digit performances at Western Illinois and Valparaiso. She leads EIU with 11 made three-pointers and her 1.6 made three-pointers per game are tied for seventh in the OVC. In recent contests, she has also found other ways to contribute, dishing out a career-high five assists vs. Chicago State and recording four rebounds in each of EIU's last two games.

Following the Bradley game, the Panthers will head on the road to take on Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 2 p.m. Saturday.

EIU men post win

Eastern Illinois (2-7) used balanced scoring and consistent shooting on Saturday night as the Panthers rolled past Blackburn, 93-43, in the first meeting between the two Illinois based schools in more than a century.

EIU had four players score in double figures on the night led by Caleb Donaldson with 16 points as he was 7-of-8 from the floor passing our five assists.

The Panthers jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the game only to see Blackburn (3-3) tie the contest at 8-8 with a Troy Cole Jr., 3-pointer with 16:04 left in the opening half.

EIU responded with a 16-0 run over the next seven minutes to put the game out of reach. Kinyon Hodges scored five of his 11 points for the game off the bench in the Panthers run. EIU led 45-21 at the half.

Kyle Thomas added 13 points and Sincere Malone 12 points. The Panthers connected for 55 percent in the game from the field.

Thomas and Nick Ellington both had six rebounds to lead EIU, which won the battle on the glass by a 46-31 margin.

Izayah Talmadge had eight points to lead the Beavers with eight points as they shot 25 percent from the floor in the game.

Up next for EIU is Ball State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Cardinals are 4-4 but have lost two straight.

Tournament staying in Evansville

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents exercised the option in the contract to host the 2024 OVC Men's and Women's Basketball Championships at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.