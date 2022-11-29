Eastern Illinois women's basketball continues best start in 40 years

CHARLESTON — With its 96-67 win against Wright State on Monday, the Eastern Illinois women's basketball improved to 6-0 — its best start in 40 years.

"This team is getting better defensively," said head coach Matt Bollant. "And when we're 7-for-12 from three, we're probably going to be pretty dangerous."

It was a battle in the early stages. The Panthers seized control using a 16-3 run highlighted by seven of Miah Monahan's 11 first quarter points to take a 20-8 lead. Lariah Washington set the tone for the second period, scoring the first six points of the quarter to give EIU a 36-21 lead, which ballooned to 55-29 lead at half.

Washington finished with 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting. She surpassed Sabina Oroszova for 15th on EIU's all-time leading scorers list.

"That's such a great honor," said Washington. "My teammates, they get me the ball, so all thanks to them, and my coaches as well. I couldn't do it without them."

Monahan set a new career high with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. She also dished out five assists and recorded three rebounds. McGlone recorded the first double-double of the season for EIU and the first one of her career, scoring 10 points and grabbing a career-high 10 rebounds. She also blocked a shot and set a new career-high with four steals. Morgan Litwiller scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Julia Bengtson also recorded nine points and four rebounds.

Coming off the bench, Taris Thornton scored seven points and recorded four rebounds while Hannah Purcell had six points, five rebounds, and a blocked shot.

Up next, the Panthers will host an in-state foe in the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, December 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM CT.

EIU men host NIU

EIU (1-6) will try to get back in the win column against another struggling team in Illinois in Northern Illinois (2-5).

The game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at EIU's First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

EIU lost to NIU 55-45 last season. The Panthers are coming off two losses at the Bobcat Battle, but there were positive signs. Yaakema Rose Jr. was named to the All-Tournament team after a 23 point night against Ohio. Nick Ellington was also named to the All-Tournament team. He scored a season high 11 points in Friday's game against Ohio and pulled down 10 rebounds on Saturday against Alabama State. Ellington leads the Panthers in rebounding at 4.7 per game. He is also the Panthers' leader in blocked shots with five.

Kyle Carlesimo was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week following the Panthers' three games last week. Carlesimo averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game, including knocking down 7-of-14 from 3-point range. Carlesimo scored a season high 19 points in the win over St. Mary of the Woods. For the season he leads EIU with nine made 3-pointers and is averaging 5.7 points per game.

Northern Illinois is coming off a close loss at Northern Iowa. Prior to that, the Huskies were 1-2 at the Fort Myers tip off, closing the tournament with a win over Long Island University.