Eastern Illinois women's basketball playing for OVC lead

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball hosts Little Rock on Saturday afternoon in a first-place showdown in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Both teams enter conference play at 5-0. EIU improved to 13-3 overall with Thursday's win over SIU, marking the second-best OVC start in program history for the Panthers. Little Rock moved to 8-8 with a Thursday road win at Southern Indiana.

Against SIUE, Eastern Illinois had balanced scoring and used a 53 percent shooting effort in the third quarter to give itself some breathing room in a 88-79 win. Taris Thornton scored 16 points in her first college start while Lariah Washington led the Panthers with 21 points. Macy McGlone and Miah Monahan also joined the double figure scoring party with 18 and 13 points respectively.

Included in Little Rock's eight wins is a road win at Texas A&M. A defensive oriented team, Little Rock ranks 20th in the NCAA in scoring defense allowing 55.4 points per game. On offense Sali Kourouma is the team leader averaging 17.0 points per game.

Saturday will mark the first meeting between Eastern Illinois and Little Rock, with the Trojans in their first year as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. The two schools will meet again on Feb. 18 in Arkansas.

Following Saturday's game, EIU will play at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Tennessee State.

EIU MEN

Panthers drop to 6-12

CHARLESTON — In a back-and-forth game, SIUE was able to go on a 10-0 run early in the second half to extend a five point halftime lead into a double digit margin as the Cougars beat Eastern Illinois 80-62 on Thursday night at First Mid Court.

The two schools combined for seven lead changes and three ties in the first 19:30 of the contest. Kinyon Hodges gave EIU a 31-30 lead with 1:52 left in the half in what proved to be the Panthers' final lead of the game. Hodges led EIU with 19 points, one of two Panthers to score in double figures in the contest.

EIU shot 50 percent in the first half but could not connect from outside during the contest finishing the night 2-of-11. Dan Luers and Cameron Haffner both drained 3's for the Panthers.

Panthers named to Hall

Three former Eastern Illinois basketball players have been selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023. The class was recently announced and included former Panthers Craig DeWitt, Charlie Thomas and Ashley Thomas.

Craig DeWitt (1977-80) was a rebounding and scoring threat twice earning NCAA Division II All-American honors. He was a member of the 1978 NCAA Division II team and the first EIU player to earn All-Mid-Continent Conference honors in 1980. He is one of only three players to rank in the EIU career Top 10 for both scoring and rebounding. His 1,426 career points rank 9th while his 684 rebounds place him 6th. He was selected as one of 10 members of EIU's All-Century Basketball Team. DeWitt played at Sterling High School.

Charlie Thomas (1975-78) was a catalyst for the Panthers' 1976 and 1978 NCAA Division II teams, appearing in the second-most games of any player in Panther history. His 1,452 career points rank 8th all-time on the EIU list while he holds the school record for consecutive free throws made with 54, set during the 1978 season. He ranks third on the EIU career free throw percentage list. He was selected as one of 10 members of EIU's All-Century Basketball Team. Thomas played at Washington High School.

Ashley Thomas (2007-10) was a building block for a successful era of women's basketball at Eastern Illinois. Thomas, a 3-point shooting threat for the Panthers, ending her EIU career ranked fourth in both 3-pointers made (130) and attempted (393), with both totals still ranking in the EIU career top 10. As a senior she would help the Panthers post a 16-2 record in the Ohio Valley Conference — they lost in the OVC Tournament Championship game. The team would face Marquette in the Women's NIT, the first of four straight postseason appearances for EIU. Thomas played at Moline High School.

TRACK & FIELD

Craft Invite Saturday

Eastern Illinois returns to Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse for their second home indoor track meet of the season on Saturday — the annual John Craft Invite.

The following teams will compete in the John Craft Invite: Eastern Illinois, Evansville, SIUE, Lyon, Vincennes, and Williams Baptist.

Eastern Illinois opened its season with 23 first place finishes at the EIU Early Bird Meet this past December. Multiple Panthers set new personal best while four members entered the Eastern record books.

Hallee Thomas set a new personal best in the pole vault after reaching a height of 3.36 meters (11'0.25"). This new record also put her in 10th place in the indoor record books at EIU beating her old personal record.

Akiya Kollore needed just an extra .01 of a second to enter the top 10 for the Panthers in the 60 meter hurdles. Her time of 8.54, which also won her first place, is now ranked seventh all-time at EIU. This time also leads the Ohio Valley Conference and ranks 33rd in the NCAA.

Bradley Olysav started off his 2023 season with a first place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 17.81 meters (58'5.25") and also now ranks eight all-time in that event. He also currently ranks third in the OVC in the weight throw.

Jaime Marcos travel to the Grand Valley State Holiday Open on the same day as the EIU Early Bird Meet, and set a new EIU record in the 5,000 meter. His time of 14:00.26 is now the mark to beat at EIU and is the top time in the OVC.

Kollore and Marcos swept the OVC track athletes of the week awards this past week for their performances in the month of December. This marks the second year in a row that EIU has swept the track athletes of the week in the opening week (2022: Riley Baker and Zakiya Johnson).

Kollore ranks seventh all-time in EIU history in the women's 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.54. She currently ranks first in the OVC in that event while also ranking 33rd in the NCAA. Marcos leads the OVC in the 5k after his record breaking time of 14:00.26. He also ranks 54th in the NCAA.