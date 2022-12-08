Eastern Illinois women's basketball still in rankings despite losses

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball lost its second straight game but is still ranked in the CollegeInsider.com Women's Mid Major Top 25.

After losing to Northern Illinois to end a six-game win streak to start the season, EIU fell 72-6 to Bradley on Tuesday, but is ranked 24th.

"We let one loss turn into two," said head coach Matt Bollant. "(We) didn't come out with passion or energy, and we wanted to play for four quarters, and we just didn't do that at all."

EIU fell behind by 10, 34-24, late in the first half, but closed the gap to 38-34 early in the third quarter. But an 8-0 Bradley run put the Panthers in a 12-point hole midway through the third. EIU again closed it to six behind a three-pointer from Lariah Washington in the fourth, but Bradley responded with a 9-0 run to go up 62-47 with just under six minutes left.

"We have a scouting report, and this is two games in a row now that we have not followed the assignment," said EIU's Morgan Litwiller. "We let the same people beat us the same way. It's in our scout, so we need to, as players, be better prepared."

Washington led EIU with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and had four assists. She is now tied with Chris Aldridge for 13th on EIU's all-time scorers list. Litwiller scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, while Macy McGlone scored 13.

Even with the loss, the Panthers are ranked 24th in the Mid Major Top 25 and are the only Ohio Valley Conference ranked in the poll.

This marks the first time the Panthers have been ranked in the poll in back-to-back weeks since they were ranked 14th in the polls on February 14, 2012 and 17th one week later. The poll first began for the 2010-11 season.

The Panthers (6-2) will play their next game on the road against the Milwaukee Panthers at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

EIU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Panthers fall to Ball State

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois shot 52 percent from the field in the opening half on Wednesday but cooled off in the second half as the Panthers lost 76-59 to Ball State at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

The Panthers trailed 36-29 at the half despite the hot shooting. Ball State took advantage of its size to post a 20-13 rebound margin in the first half. Mickey Pearson came off the bench to score 10 first half points for the Cardinals and grabbed three of Ball State's 10 offensive rebounds in the opening half.

In the second half, EIU was held to 35 percent shooting. Ball State warmed up from the floor, shooting 63 percent, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range.

Nick Ellington joined Kinyon Hodges with team-high honors for EIU with both players finishing with 12 points.

EIU fell to 2-8; Ball State improved to 5-4.

TRACK & FIELD

Indoor season beginning

Eastern Illinois starts its indoor track season with the EIU Early Bird Meet on Friday inside Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse. The Panthers look to reclaim the Ohio Valley Conference title this season after the men's team finished in second last season falling short by just 2.5 points. The women's team finished in sixth.

The following teams will compete in the EIU Early Bird Meet: Eastern Illinois, McKendree, Missouri-St Louis, Southern Indiana.

Here's a look at the top returning athletes from the EIU track teams:

Riley Baker, a senior, was a two-time OVC First Team selection in indoor last season — in the 400 and as part of the EIU 4x400 relay team that won the OVC title as the anchor leg.

Junior Ramsey Hunt finished in third place in the long jump at the OVC Indoor Championships last year with a jump of 24-4.25 that ranks eighth all-time at EIU.

Akiya Kollore was named to the first team all-OVC team last year after winning the 60 meter hurdles at the OVC Championships with a time of 8.55, which ranks seventh in school history. She competed in six indoor meets last season while also setting the fourth best time in Eastern Illinois history in the 200 with a time of 24.59.

Shanisa Stinson received a second place all-OVC honor after placing second in the 60 meter hurdle with a time of 8.59 (ranks 8th all time at EIU).