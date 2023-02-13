EDWARDSVILLE — Though the Eastern Illinois women’s basketball team’s winning streak was snapped at 13 games, the Panthers are still tied for first in the Ohio Valley Conference headed into the season’s final two weeks.

That stretch of four games includes a showdown at OVC co-leader Little Rock on Saturday.

EIU dropped to 20-4 overall, 13-1 OVC with an 82-77 road loss to the SIUE Cougars on Saturday afternoon.

“Just give them credit.” EIU head coach Matt Bollant said. “They had an attack mentality and we struggled to guard and get stops.”

SIUE began the fourth period on a 10-4 run to take a 65-61 lead with just over seven minutes to go. Not quitting, the Panthers used a 9-0 run highlighted by a converted and-one opportunity from Morgan Litwiller to take a 70-65 lead with 4:22 left. SIUE had the last run, however, a 14-2 spurt that gave the Cougars a 79-72 lead with 24 seconds left, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Litwiller led EIU with 19 points and set a new career high with seven assists. Macy McGlone had 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds. Miah Monahan finished with 13 points and five assists while Lariah Washington had 13 points and six rebounds.

Free throws played a major part in the outcome. EIU went 18-of-29 from the line, with its 11 misses being the most of any game this season.

EIU will look to rebound Thursday on the road at Southeast Missouri Redhawks. Tipoff is 5 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Panthers score road win

EDWARDSVILLE — Eastern Illinois shot 67 percent in the second half and 57 percent for the game as the Panthers snapped a 13-game OVC road losing streak with an 84-73 win at SIUE on Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena.

Nick Ellington scored 15 of his career-high 21 points in the first half to help the Panthers hold a 35-31 lead. EIU jumped out to the early lead with a 12-2 run putting EIU up 17-9. Cameron Haffner drained a 3-pointer and Kinyon Hodges had a dunk during the run.

In the second half, another Hodges basket pushed the Panther lead to 13 points at 65-52 — he finished the night with 17 points and eight rebounds.

SIUE cut the lead back to single digits four times in the final 10 minutes with the Panthers able to keep it at a three-possession game down the stretch.

But Caleb Donaldson delivered at the end with a 3-pointer as he finished with 11 points and six assists. EIU finished the night 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

Haffner drained three 3-pointers, finishing with nine points. On Monday he was named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the third straight week and fourth time overall this season after averaging 10.5 points for the week. He’s scored in double figures in five of his last seven games.

EIU improved to 9-18, 5-9 in the OVC. SIUE fell to 17-10 overall, 8-6 in the OVC.

EIU will play again Thursday on the road at Southeast Missouri Redhawks. Tipoff is 7 p.m.